August 06, 2018

Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

By Jimmy Kempski
Chance Warmack during OTAs at the NovaCare Complex.

We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

On the stock up front, there were no runaway candidates. 16 different players got at least one vote, with no players receiving more than four votes. (I voted for Matt Pryor, just FYI.)

Stock UP Votes 
 Kamu Grugier-Hill
 Matt Pryor
 Destiny Vaeao
 Ronald Darby
 Nate Gerry
 Shelton Gibson
 Dallas Goedert
 Jalen Mills
 Donnell Pumphrey
 Josh Adams
 De'Vante Bausby
 Rashard Davis
 Sidney Jones
 Darren Sproles
 Josh Sweat
 Halapoulivaati Vaitai


On the stock down side, 13 different players received votes, with three players receiving at least five votes. My vote was for Chance Warmack.

 Stock DOWNVotes 
 Corey Nelson
 Isaac Seumalo
 Chance Warmack
 Mack Hollins
 Tre Sullivan
 Jay Ajayi
 Joe Callahan
 Cameron Johnston
 Matt Jones
 Avonte Maddox
 Haloti Ngata
 Donnel Pumphrey
 Nate Sudfeld


It should be noted that last year, the player receiving the most "stock up" votes was WR Marcus Johnson. During the regular season, he had 5 catches for 45 yards and no scores. The player receiving the most "stock down" votes was Patrick Robinson, who eventually won a quasi-starting job and ended up being one of the best slot corners in the NFL.

So, you know, grain of salt, and whatnot.

RELATED: Training camp practice observations, Day 10 | How many future Hall of Famers are on Eagles' current roster? | Eagles extend Roseman, Pederson through 2022 season | Eagles sign S Corey Graham

