Eagles player stock up / stock down media poll

We are now 10 days into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time today to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 30 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

On the stock up front, there were no runaway candidates. 16 different players got at least one vote, with no players receiving more than four votes. (I voted for Matt Pryor, just FYI.)

Stock UP Votes Kamu Grugier-Hill 4 Matt Pryor 4 Destiny Vaeao 3 Ronald Darby 2 Nate Gerry 2 Shelton Gibson 2 Dallas Goedert 2 Jalen Mills 2 Donnell Pumphrey 2 Josh Adams 1 De'Vante Bausby 1 Rashard Davis 1 Sidney Jones 1 Darren Sproles 1 Josh Sweat 1 Halapoulivaati Vaitai 1



On the stock down side, 13 different players received votes, with three players receiving at least five votes. My vote was for Chance Warmack.



Stock DOWN Votes Corey Nelson 7 Isaac Seumalo 5 Chance Warmack 5 Mack Hollins 3 Tre Sullivan 2 Jay Ajayi 1 Joe Callahan 1 Cameron Johnston 1 Matt Jones 1 Avonte Maddox 1 Haloti Ngata 1 Donnel Pumphrey 1 Nate Sudfeld 1



It should be noted that last year, the player receiving the most "stock up" votes was WR Marcus Johnson. During the regular season, he had 5 catches for 45 yards and no scores. The player receiving the most "stock down" votes was Patrick Robinson, who eventually won a quasi-starting job and ended up being one of the best slot corners in the NFL.

So, you know, grain of salt, and whatnot.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader