Eagles training camp player stock up/stock down media poll

We are now 10 practices into Philadelphia Eagles training camp, so I figured I'd take some time to poll the Eagles' media contingent on which players have looked good so far throughout camp, and which ones have not looked so good.

For this exercise, I asked 23 Eagles media people, all of whom have attended every practice (or close enough to it in almost all cases) to identify one player whose stock is up, and one whose stock is down.

Stock up 📈

On the stock up front, five players received at least two votes.

📈 Votes WR Britain Covey 5 LB T.J. Edwards 5 DT Marlon Tuipulotu 3 DT Jordan Davis 2 QB Reid Sinnett 2



For full disclosure, my vote was for Marlon Tuipulotu, who in my opinion is the most improved player this year. I agree that all four of the other players on the list above are deserving of some love.



Six other players got one vote each. In alphabetical order:

CB James Bradberry WR Deon Cain S Marcus Epps RB Jason Huntley DE Tarron Jackson C Cam Jurgens

I agree that all six of those players have also exceeded expectations so far.

Here are the players in the past that have gotten at least four "stock up" votes:

Year Players with at least 4 "stock up" votes 2017 Marcus Johnson (13), Nelson Agholor (4), C.J. Smith (4) 2018 Kamu Grugier-Hill (4), Matt Pryor (4) 2019 Sidney Jones (10), Miles Sanders (7) 2020 John Hightower (4) 2021 Quez Watkins (7), Josh Sweat (4)



The biggest "false positives" were Sidney Jones in 2019, and John Hightower in 2020. However, the first 10 or so practices of camp were predictive of good seasons for Miles Sanders in 2019, as well as Nelson Agholor, who had his lone impact season in 2017. Also, guys like Marcus Johnson and C.J. Smith were players who entered camp as longshots, but deserved to make the team, and did.

Last year, Quez Watkins's training camp performance earned him a starting job. Josh Sweat made the Pro Bowl.

Stock down 📉

On the "stock down" side, four players got at least two votes.

📉 Votes QB Gardner Minshew 6 S Jaquiski Tartt 5 LB Nakobe Dean 2 WR DeVonta Smith 2



My pick on the "stock down" vote was Gardner Minshew. To note, I have seen far worse camps from quarterbacks in my day, but Minshew hasn't played like a top-end No. 2, and really, I just didn't think there were many other good choices. Jaquiski Tartt's five votes were fair, in my opinion, as he has been virtually invisible throughout camp.

For the record, I don't agree with the multiple votes for Nakobe Dean (expectations were probably set too high for him in the first place) or Smith, who has missed time with a groin injury while A.J. Brown has developed rapport with Jalen Hurts. Certainly, both Dean and Smith could have had better camps so far, but I think there were better choices.

Eight players received one vote each. In alphabetical order:

WR Devon Allen OL Jack Driscoll RB Kenny Gainwell S Anthony Harris C Jason Kelce (❗) SAM Haason Reddick S K'Von Wallace DT Milton Williams

In total, 12 different players received a "stock down" nod, which is a very high number compared to other seasons, and I think the reason why is because there haven't been any players who have been obviously terrible in camp this year, like Andre Dillard was last year, for example.

Here are the players in the past that have gotten at least four "stock down" votes:

Year Players with at least 4 "stock down" votes 2017 Patrick Robinson (14), Shelton Gibson (10) 2018 Corey Nelson (7), Isaac Seumalo (5), Chance Warmack (5) 2019 Clayton Thorson (9), Jordan Mailata (7), Mack Hollins (5), Stefen Wisniewski (4) 2020 Sidney Jones (11) 2021 Andre Dillard (12), Jalen Reagor (4)



Patrick Robinson had one of the worst starts to camp that I've ever seen, but he got better as the summer progressed and ended up becoming one of the best slot corners in the NFL that season, making a HUGE play in the NFC Championship Game along the way.

Otherwise, our stock down picks have been very predictive of bad seasons.

Shelton Gibson played in five games as a rookie, catching two passes. Corey Nelson got cut before the end of camp. Isaac Seumalo got benched Week 2. Chance Warmack actually got into nine games in 2018. He didn't wreck any games, but he wasn't good, either. Clayton Thorson was a fifth-round pick who got cut. Jordan Mailata has since become a stud LT, but he didn't appear in any games in 2019. Mack Hollins was useless as a receiver in 2019 before the team dropped him in-season. Stefen Wisniewski got cut. (He did go on to start for the Super Bowl-winning Chiefs). Sidney Jones got cut. A common perception was that Dillard had a good season in 2021. I didn't see it that way. He was certainly better in 2021 than he was in 2019, but he still didn't really play that well on the whole. On a side note, I nearly chose Dillard as my "stock up" pick this year, but his concussion sort of slowed his positive momentum. Reagor obviously had a second bad season in 2021.

So, for the most part, like most Philadelphians, we can identify a struggling player when we see one. But again, it was harder picking a "stock down" player this year. Minshew could be in a position in which he has to start a couple games for the Eagles this season, and it wouldn't be surprising at all if he played well.

