More Sports:

October 01, 2020

Eagles podcast: Everything is bad

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Doug_Pederson_Sad_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

The Eagles' 2020 season, in one facial expression.

In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed how, you know, everything is bad right now, from the injuries, to the players, to the coaching staff, to the front office.

News:

• Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert to IR.

• A recap of the Eagles' absurd Wednesday injury report, plus all the guys already on IR and PUP.

Eagles-Bengals:

• A tie! Lol. BLG called it.

• What happened to Big Balls Doug? More on his decision to punt for the tie. Would you have gone for 2 in regulation?

• Another bad Wentz performance. Accuracy is brutal. At least he did make some plays with his legs, maybe quelling concerns that that aspect of his game is gone.

• With Reagor and DeSean out, the same old boring-ass, slow, chain-to-chain offense is back.

• Nothing is fun about this team... again.

• Positives: D-Line, Darius Slay, and uh, maybe Greg Ward?

MORE: Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski | Eagles vs. 49ers: Five matchups to watch | Carson Wentz's bad luck with receivers is kind of ridiculous

Sellers or buyers?

• Can the Cowboys just cooperate, win some games, and put this team away?

• Who would you trade if they become sellers, and what kind of draft compensation would you expect for each player? 

• Never liked the idea of Alshon Jeffery returning to the lineup, but now just force feed him the ball to boost his stock and unload him, if possible.

Eagles-Niners preview:

• Do we even care about matchups at this point? Both teams are extremely banged-up for a Week 4 game.

• The Eagles-Steelers Week 5 game could be weird with the Steelers possibly playing as late as Tuesday Week 4.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Politics

Social media explodes after President Trump claims ‘bad things happen in Philadelphia’
president donald trump philly

Radio

Out of prison, Craig Carton wants to return to radio — and possibly the Philly airwaves
Chris-Carton_093020_HBO

Children's Health

Teenagers at higher risk for COVID-19 than young children, CDC finds
Children COVID-19 risk

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles could move on from Pederson or Wentz, but Roseman is here to stay
Eagles-Carson-Wentz-Rams-loss-Kate-Frese_092020

Food & Drink

Try these locally brewed beers this fall
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter

Food & Drink

Philly restaurants to feed poll workers on Election Day
Fuel the Polls

Featured Homes

Limited - The Barclay Grand 3 bedroom

FOR RENT! The Barclay: Grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom offering restored original building details, rich wood floors, oversized windows and light-filled rooms. 1 parking space included. 1,855 sf | $5,750/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square NEW 091520

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved