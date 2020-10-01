Eagles podcast: Everything is bad

October 01, 2020
In our latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed how, you know, everything is bad right now, from the injuries, to the players, to the coaching staff, to the front office.
News:
• Jalen Reagor and Dallas Goedert to IR.
• A recap of the Eagles' absurd Wednesday injury report, plus all the guys already on IR and PUP.
Eagles-Bengals:
• A tie! Lol. BLG called it.
• What happened to Big Balls Doug? More on his decision to punt for the tie. Would you have gone for 2 in regulation?
• Another bad Wentz performance. Accuracy is brutal. At least he did make some plays with his legs, maybe quelling concerns that that aspect of his game is gone.
• With Reagor and DeSean out, the same old boring-ass, slow, chain-to-chain offense is back.
• Nothing is fun about this team... again.
• Positives: D-Line, Darius Slay, and uh, maybe Greg Ward?
Sellers or buyers?
• Can the Cowboys just cooperate, win some games, and put this team away?
• Who would you trade if they become sellers, and what kind of draft compensation would you expect for each player?
• Never liked the idea of Alshon Jeffery returning to the lineup, but now just force feed him the ball to boost his stock and unload him, if possible.
Eagles-Niners preview:
• Do we even care about matchups at this point? Both teams are extremely banged-up for a Week 4 game.
• The Eagles-Steelers Week 5 game could be weird with the Steelers possibly playing as late as Tuesday Week 4.
