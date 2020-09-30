More Sports:

September 30, 2020

Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
At least nobody has to witness this mess in person.

Welp, the Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2-1, with a loss to the Washington Football Team, and a tie (lol) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Things, uh, aren't great!

Got questions or comments during this disastrous start to the Eagles' season? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can the Eagles turn it around, and is it even a good thing if they do? What will it take for them to be sellers at the trade deadline, and who could they possibly trade if it comes to that? How many wins are left for this team in what will now become a difficult schedule?

Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat. 

Be sure to join him here:

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved