Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski, noon

Welp, the Philadelphia Eagles are 0-2-1, with a loss to the Washington Football Team, and a tie (lol) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Things, uh, aren't great!





Visit TheLines.com, PhillyVoice’s official 2020/2021 betting odds partner, for the latest upcoming NFL game lines and odds.

Got questions or comments during this disastrous start to the Eagles' season? Jimmy Kempski has you covered on whatever may be on your mind about the Birds. Can the Eagles turn it around, and is it even a good thing if they do? What will it take for them to be sellers at the trade deadline, and who could they possibly trade if it comes to that? How many wins are left for this team in what will now become a difficult schedule?



Beginning at noon today, Jimmy will take your questions in another Eagles chat.

Be sure to join him here:



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

