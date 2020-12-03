Eagles power ranking roundup, after Week 12

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 12 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Most important game remaining: Week 17 vs. Washington The Football Team is tied with the Giants atop the division at 4-7 -- with the Eagles right behind -- and should be in contention the rest of the way despite a pretty challenging schedule. Somebody has to win this dreadful division, and this game in Philadelphia could decide which team goes to the playoffs.

#JimmySays: Personally, I think they'll be done before that game is played.



The Eagles faced the league's worst-ranked pass defense on Monday night and looked like they were playing on a 120-yard field going uphill both ways. Doug Pederson told reporters Tuesday that he was given no assurances he would keep his job through the end of the season -- a stunning admission for the head coach who brought the Eagles their only Super Bowl win less than three years ago. The bigger question: How much can you pin on Pederson when Carson Wentz is the very obvious problem? Check out this tidbit from NFL Research: Since 1950, Wentz is the sixth QB -- and only one under age 30 -- to have a passer rating more than 24 points below his combined rating over the prior three seasons. Wentz has collapsed. Making Pederson the sacrificial lamb feels more than a little unfair.

#JimmySays: I agree that Wentz has been the bigger problem, but there's definitely some "chicken or the egg" stuff going on there. Is Wentz bad just because he's just bad now, or is the scheme also broken? It's both.

The Eagles’ offense is so broken, listing all the issues is an undertaking deserving of an entire article. One pithy power rankings blurb wouldn’t do it justice. Suffice to say, I could not have imagined in September I’d be putting them 29th.

#JimmySays: I thought we were about to get a "Yo mama's so broken" kind of joke there, but nope. Disappointed.



This offense is truly unwatchable, though abject blocking really is contributing to QB Carson Wentz's season of despair.

#JimmySays: "Abject" blocking, huh?



Announcer 1: "How would you describe this blocking today?"

Announcer 2: "Abject, Bob. Abject."

Announced 3: (Puts hand over microphone) "Damn, dude. Dial it back."

The Philadelphia Eagles are a hot mess—and not just in the way that every team in the NFC is a hot mess. The issues that have dogged the Eagles all season were on full display Monday in a game that looked closer on the scoreboard than it was on the field (that garbage-time Hail Mary was important to some folks). Carson Wentz was sloppy and inaccurate—he was off on 20 of 45 throws, missed open receivers and threw an awful red-zone interception. Of course, part of Wentz's problem was that he spent the entire game under duress—after getting dropped six times against the Seahawks, Wentz increased his league-leading sack total to 46. After another loss, there will no doubt be calls for Jalen Hurts to get a start at quarterback. But the rookie from Oklahoma isn't going to fare any better. The line can't block. The wide receivers can't get open. This is just a bad football team. And it's going to take more than a change behind center to fix that.

#JimmySays: I think I agree that Jalen Hurts won't look much better if/when he starts a game this season. We should still see it, though.



I don’t know what Carson Wentz would have to do to get benched. But it’s time. It might be good for him, for the Eagles, for everyone.

#JimmySays: Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz are like George Costanza and Mr. Wilhelm trying to one-up each other trying to get fired.



The offense just isn't good enough. The questions about Carson Wentz are real as they continue to go in the wrong direction.

#JimmySays: As always, CBS with the analysis you can't get anywhere else.



#JimmySays: I figured it might be fun to track how that changes each week over the course of the season.

After Week 1: 8th best odds After Week 2: 13th best odds After Week 3: 16th best odds After Week 4: 19th best odds After Week 5: 19th best odds After Week 6: 19th best odds After Week 7: 16th best odds After Week 8: 14th best odds After Week 9: 16th best odds After Week 10: 16th best odds After Week 11: 16th best odds After Week 12: 18th best odds

This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader