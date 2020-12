On the latest episode of BGN Radio, Brandon Gowton and I discussed the latest Eagles news, and what we should / will see from the team the rest of the season.

• News

Will Parks cut, yet another in a long line of Eagles failed signings Zach Ertz and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside are back (woooo!), Lane Johnson to IR Leftover thoughts from the Seahawks game?

• What should we see from the team the rest of the season?

Carson Wentz benched? Doug Pederson give up playcalling? Howie Roseman let go? Play more young players

• NFC East picks

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



