Eagles should give their young players some experience in a lost season

Spoiler: The 2020 Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to win the Super Bowl (they currently have +10000 odds, according to TheLines.com). Hell, they're probably not even going to win arguably the worst division in the history of the NFL, and there are some pretty good arguments against whether it would even be a good thing if they did.

As such, with five games to play, the Eagles would be best served over the long-term to play their younger players, (a) just to give them some experience, and (b) see what they actually have from a talent evaluation perspective.

The following are the players I believe warrant more playing time than what they're already getting:

• QB Jalen Hurts: The debate over whether or not to bench Carson Wentz is well-covered ground, but the best argument that I've heard in favor of it is that if the Eagles are going to picking in the top 10 of the 2021 NFL Draft (and maybe even the top 5), they have to at least consider the idea of drafting a quarterback, especially in a year in which potentially four of them are worthy of a top 15 pick. And if you're going to consider taking a quarterback, you should at least get a better idea of what Hurts is as a player while you can, right now.



• WR Travis Fulgham: I can't believe I even have to type this, but there should never be a situation in which Alshon Jeffery is ever on the field and Fulgham is not. Jeffery is clearly cooked, and even if he weren't, there's a near 0 percent chance he'll be on the roster in 2021. Jeffery's appearance on the field is perhaps the most nonsensical thing involving the Eagles this season, in a season full of them.



• WR Quez Watkins: Really, Jeffery shouldn't even be active on gameday. Let Watkins dress instead, and at least mix him into the game for a snap here, a snap there. At a minimum, let the kid be engaged on the sideline during the game, instead of watching it on his sofa.



• OT Jack Driscoll: Driscoll is a better long-term prospect than Matt Pryor. If Driscoll is healthy, play him. (Driscoll may or may not be fully healthy.) There is also an argument that Jason Peters shouldn't be playing anymore. After some consideration, I've decided that it's fine if they let him finish out the season at RG. Would it be nice to get Nate Herbig some extra snaps at RG? Meh, I guess, but I think there are bigger quibbles. They moved Peters to another position so that Jordan Mailata can start at LT, and that's good enough.

• LB Shaun Bradley: Alex Singleton has shown that he deserves to keep his three-down linebacker job for the rest of the season, and T.J. Edwards' playing time is fine in his role, but the Eagles should be getting either Bradley or Davion Taylor some looks, perhaps in Duke Riley's role. Riley isn't (or at least shouldn't be) in the team's plans going forward, and even if he is, his snaps are better off going to one of the rookies. Because Taylor looks completely lost, I'd be more inclined to let Bradley show what he can do.



• CB Michael Jacquet: In his only action in the regular defense this season, albeit against a woeful Cowboys team starting Ben DiNucci, Jacquet played well. Avonte Maddox isn't an outside corner, and Nickell Robey-Coleman will be a goner this offseason. Let the 6'1, 203 pound Jacquet show what he can do outside, move Maddox to the slot, and move Nickell Robey-Coleman to the bench.



• S K'Von Wallace: I realize this is a tough ask, given Jim Schwartz's love of Jalen Mills, but maybe the Eagles should get Wallace some experience at strong safety, at the expense of some Mills snaps? Maybe don't bench Mills entirely, but at least get a look? As long as we're on the safeties here, it's perhaps noteworthy that the Eagles are beginning to think long-term in their gameday configuration, as they waived Will Parks and promoted Grayland Arnold from the practice squad.



• KR Jason Huntley: At this point, Corey Clement isn't serving much of a purpose on this roster. I would have Huntley active on gameday instead, and he would be my kick returner instead of Boston Scott.



This content and the links provided are sponsored by thelines.com and playpennsylvania.com, PhillyVoice.com’s Official 2020/2021 Betting Odds Partner, independently created by PhillyVoice.



