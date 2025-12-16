Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 16

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.

Here's where people around the country have the Eagles ranked after Week 15 of the regular season. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

The Eagles needed a tension-breaker game, and they got exactly that. Beating the Raiders won’t tell us whether the offense is truly fixed or if they’re suddenly any more playoff-ready than the 2023 Eagles’ December win over a bad Giants team did at the time. Then again, just imagine if the Eagles had not had their way with an even worse Raiders outfit. ﻿﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿﻿ followed his five-turnover game against the Chargers with a clean, crisp performance Sunday, and that was a positive sign. The red-zone package was a little more inspired, too, and the defense turned in a near-perfect showing, even accounting for how challenged the Raiders are offensively. The Eagles will take this and try to build on it, which should also be the goal next week against the Commanders.

#JimmySays: I was chatting with my good friend Brandon Gowton before the Eagles-Raiders game, and he also brought up the Eagles' 2023 win over the Giants a possible comparison, but only in the context of a potentially ugly Eagles win over the Raiders. If you'll recall, that 2023 game against the Giants wasn't exactly a "feel good" win. But the Eagles obliterated the Raiders on Sunday, so in my opinion that comparison didn't play out on the field. I do agree that we'll still have to see if the Eagles can beat up on the Commanders on Saturday, like they were not able to do against a bad Cardinals team in 2023 after they had beaten the Giants.

Extension candidate: Edge Jaelan Phillips Acquired from the Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick in November, Phillips has fortified a defensive front that looks championship-caliber in the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. He has 27 pressures, 10 QB hits, a sack and three tackles for loss in six games with the Eagles. Phillips has played for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at two different stops and is a clear fit for his scheme. He is just 26 and plays a premium position, making him precisely the type of player Philadelphia's front office would commit to long term.

#JimmySays: In addition to the points made above, Phillips is already the Eagles' top edge rusher in terms of snap counts. In fact, he has led the Eagles' edges in snaps played in all six games he has played in Philly. Edge snap counts totals since Phillips joined the team:

• 313 snaps: Jaelan Phillips

• 248 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 185 snaps: Nolan Smith



The Eagles would ideally like to have three starting-caliber edge rushers, and I agree that they would love to keep Phillips and will try to get that done. But, Smith is eligible for a contract extension this offseason, and Hunt will be eligible for an extension during the 2027 offseason. They also have to pay Jalen Carter, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, and probably Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, after they already paid Zack Baun this past offseason. It's going to be hard to keep everyone.

WR A.J. Brown's three-game streak of 100-yard receiving games was snapped Sunday. Philly's three-game losing streak was snapped Sunday. Hmmm.

#JimmySays: This guy has been on this weird narrative for a few weeks now.

It’s hard to even know what Sunday’s 31-0 win meant because it came against a Raiders team that doesn’t even resemble a professional operation lately. But Philly's defense does get credit for allowing only 75 yards, the fewest allowed in any game this NFL season. The offense had its best game in a long time. The Eagles will have to repeat that against an actual professional team, but at least the win wasn’t in doubt.

#JimmySays: It's hard to argue against the point that the Raiders are indeed a very, very, very bad team.

MVP: Quinyon Mitchell The offense finally got going Sunday, but this team is still led by its defense. That defense has a lot of stars, but none has played better this year than Mitchell. The cornerback does not have an interception, but Sunday was his seventh game of allowing 10 or fewer yards in coverage, according to Next Gen Stats. His 15 pass breakups rank fourth in the league.

#JimmySays: If Q figures out how to become a ballhawk, he'll be an all-timer. As is, he should be an All-Pro this season.

Nothing like the Raiders to fix an ailing team. The Eagles looked dominant in their victory, but it is the Raiders.

#JimmySays: Fire #analysis as always, CBS. 🔥

Average power ranking of the six media outlets above

Week 1: 1.0 Week 2: 1.2 📉 Week 3: 1.7 📉 Week 4: 1.2 📈 Week 5: 1.2 😐 Week 6: 2.7 📉 Week 7: 7.5 📉 Week 8: 6.2 📈 Week 9: 5.7 📈 Week 10: 3.2 📈 Week 11: 2.7 📈 Week 12: 2.5 📈 Week 13: 4.8 📉 Week 14: 8.3 📉 Week 15: 11.8 📉 Week 16: 10.5 📈

