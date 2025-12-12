Eagles-Raiders: Staff picks, betting odds, and more for the Birds' quest to catch a break

The Eagles are in a rut of three straight losses, following rapidly in the footsteps of the 2023 collapse, and with the latest loss to the Chargers featuring the worst performance of Jalen Hurts' career.

The Raiders haven't won in eight weeks, and have one of the worst offenses in the NFL.

But one of these teams has to score points, and one of them has to win.

Here are the betting odds and the PV staff's predictions for who will in Week 15 Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field...

2025 Regular Season Week 15



Eagles (8-5) vs. Raiders (2-11)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET | Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia, PA)



TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Devan Kaney)

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings PHI -11.5 LVR +575

PHI -850 38.5 FanDuel PHI -11.5 LVR +560

PHI -770 38.5 BetRivers PHI -11 LVR +575

PHI -1000 38.5 BetMGM PHI -11 LVR +500

PHI -700 38.5 Caesars PHI -11 LVR +550

PHI -800 38.5

*Lines as of Tuesday, Dec. 9

Jimmy Kempski (8-5)

Eagles 22, Raiders 12

The Raiders are averaging 15.1 points per game, which is the seventh-worst scoring output in the last decade. Here's a look at all the teams since 2016 that have averaged 15.1 or fewer points per game:

Team PPG Primary quarterback(s) 2023 Patriots (4-13) 13.9 Mac Jones / Bailey Zappe 2023 Panthers (2-15) 13.9 Bryce Young (rookie) 2016 Rams (4-12) 14.0 Csae Keenum / Jared Goff (rookie) 2018 Cardinals (3-13) 14.1 Josh Rosen (rookie) 2017 Browns (0-16) 14.6 DeShone Kizer 2021 Jaguars (3-14) 14.9 Trevor Lawrence (rookie) 2025 Raiders (2-11) 15.1 Geno Smith



Not scoring a lot of points correlates heavily to losing a lot of games. #Analysis. The above teams have a combined record of 18-94 (0.161).

Here's where the Raiders' offense ranks this season:

2025 Raiders O Stat NFL rank Points per game 15.1 32 Yards per game 257.2 31 Yards per play 4.5 30 Rushing yards per game 72.7 32 Passing yards per game 184.5 26 Offensive DVOA - 31 First downs per game 14.2 31 3rd down % 35.4% 26 INTs per game 1.1 29



In summary, the Raiders' offense is very, very bad. The Eagles' offense has also been quite bad during the team's three-game losing streak, and yet, for as bad as they have been, they're still nowhere near as bad as what this Raiders' offense has been all season.

The big difference in this game are the defenses. The Eagles' defense has mostly been great this season. The Raiders' has been mostly bad. But like, regular bad. Not as bad as their offense.

Simply put, the Raiders are probably the worst team in the NFL. On Thursday morning we published the Eagles' "rock bottom" in each of the last 10 seasons. If the Eagles find a way to lose this game, it will probably be worse than any of the other games in that article (and there are some doozies in there).

Geoff Mosher (9-4)

Eagles 23, Raiders 16

I absolutely, positively would not suggest taking the Eagles to cover the 11. For starters, that would mean the Eagles have to score at least one touchdown and execute at least one field goal (or get a safety) – and that's if they held the Raiders scoreless. They just can't be trusted offensively right now to beat anyone by two possessions.

On top of that, the Raiders – as lousy as they are – have a track record of keeping it close against some very good teams. They've played the red-hot, AFC-leading Broncos twice in their past five games, losing both games by a combined total of 10 points. They lost 25-24 to the Bears in Week 2, lost 30-29 to the Jaguars in Week 9, and went into halftime tied at 7-7 against the Chargers in Week 13 before losing steam late in the game.

For the most part, the Raiders don't just stay on the bus.

Some inclement weather in the forecast should favor the Eagles, as the Raiders will be starting QB Kenny Pickett, he of the small hands and double gloves. But the way the Eagles are playing right now offensively, the caliber of the opponent doesn't matter as much.

I expect the Eagles to end their three-game losing streak. But they've become quite adept at securing the "win that feels like a loss." This has the makings of another.

Nick Tricome (8-5)

Raiders 13, Eagles 9

I want to go with my head and say the Eagles, for as bad as they've been, are still the better team and will win.

But I keep thinking about that Cardinals game from 2023, and how that was supposed to be a gimme, until it wasn't.

Then I looked back at those staff picks from two years ago, mainly the odds, to remember how they were a 10-11 point favorite for that game, too.

They lost, and my gut can't help but feel this one is headed for disaster, too.

The similarities between the Eagles who imploded then and the ones who are in freefall now only seem to be growing greater.

The Raiders are really bad, and their offense is just a huge matchup advantage for Vic Fangio and the Philly defense to shut down, but I doubt the Eagles' offense is going to show anyone anything tangible at this point in the season. It's just too late for them to suddenly find an identity, on a short week even, and I do have my concerns about them being overly conservative with protecting the football this week because of Jalen Hurts' four interceptions against the Chargers – they need to work the middle of the field, but they've been avoiding it like the plague, and I worry they'll revert back to that.

Plus, Kenny Pickett starting this week just feels like the kind of situation this team would end up getting blown up by.

Look, very little about the Eagles feels right anymore.

