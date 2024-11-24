More Sports:

November 24, 2024

Eagles at Rams: Week 12 gameday open thread

Follow along with us and chat for the primetime Eagles-Rams matchup in LA.

By Jimmy Kempski
112424NickSirianniSeanMcVay Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

Sean McVay and Nick Sirianni. (And Big Dom, too.)

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to extend their current winning streak to seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in a key NFC matchup that could help decide playoff seeding.

The Eagles are mostly healthy for a mid-November game, but they will be without star WR DeVonta Smith. The Rams had severe injury issues earlier this season, but have since gotten much healthier. They'll be without starting RT Rob Havenstein. You can find the Eagles' and Rams' inactives here.

As we noted in our Eagles-Rams preview, the Eagles match up well against the Rams' biggest strengths. Defensively, the Rams' biggest strength is their edge rusher duo of second-year pro Byron Young and rookie Jared Verse. Of course, Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson have consistently shut down their share of elite edge rushers over the years.

Offensively, the Rams are known for their wide receiver duo of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, with strong-armed vet Matthew Stafford slinging it to them. In years past the Rams' passing attack might make Eagles fans cringe, but the Birds have gotten stellar play out of their cornerback trio of Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean this season.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites heading into this matchup. Here are our staff writer picks

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Jimmy Kempski
