Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: C Dylan McMahon

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round center Dylan McMahon.



ROOKIE COMP SERIES

CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean | EDGE Jalyx Hunt

RB Will Shipley | WR Ainias Smith | LB Jeremiah Trotter

OG Trevor Keegan | WR Johnny Wilson

McMahon played at C, LG, and RG during his college career, but at 6'3, 299, with sub-32" arms, his most ideal fit is at center. He was a four-year starter at NC State and he has some explosiveness in his lower half.

McMahon has good agility, but the Eagles will likely look to get him to bulk up a bit in the weight room so he isn't overwhelmed by hulking NFL defensive tackles. A little taste of his game:

I've seen some make the observation that both McMahon (190th overall pick, 2024) and Jason Kelce (191st overall pick, 2011) were both athletic, undersized sixth-round centers, but, I mean, come on.

The player who I identified as a closer match is Scott Quessenberry, who is a free agent, but who has played for the Chargers and Texans. If you know who Scott Quessenberry is, a tip of the cap to you, sir or ma'am. He is a career backup who has filled in at center and guard over his career (79 games, 26 starts). Like McMahon, Quessenberry is in undersized-but-agile interior offensive lineman whose primary position is center. He's No. 61 here:

Also like McMahon, Quessenberry has an explosive lower half, but very short arms for an offensive lineman:

Measurable Dylan McMahon Scott Quessenberry Height 6'3 3/8 6'3 5/8 Weight 299 310 Arm length 31 3/4" 31 3/4" Hand size 9 3/8" 9 3/4" 40 time 5.10 5.09 Vertical jump 33" 33 1/2" Broad jump 115" 111"



And thus concludes our rookie comp series.