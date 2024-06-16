More Sports:

June 16, 2024

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: C Dylan McMahon

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Dylan-McMahon-Combine-2024-NFL.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Dylan McMahon running the 40 back at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round center Dylan McMahon.

ROOKIE COMP SERIES

CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean | EDGE Jalyx Hunt
RB Will Shipley | WR Ainias Smith | LB Jeremiah Trotter
OG Trevor Keegan | WR Johnny Wilson

McMahon played at C, LG, and RG during his college career, but at 6'3, 299, with sub-32" arms, his most ideal fit is at center. He was a four-year starter at NC State and he has some explosiveness in his lower half.

McMahon has good agility, but the Eagles will likely look to get him to bulk up a bit in the weight room so he isn't overwhelmed by hulking NFL defensive tackles. A little taste of his game:

I've seen some make the observation that both McMahon (190th overall pick, 2024) and Jason Kelce (191st overall pick, 2011) were both athletic, undersized sixth-round centers, but, I mean, come on.

The player who I identified as a closer match is Scott Quessenberry, who is a free agent, but who has played for the Chargers and Texans. If you know who Scott Quessenberry is, a tip of the cap to you, sir or ma'am. He is a career backup who has filled in at center and guard over his career (79 games, 26 starts). Like McMahon, Quessenberry is in undersized-but-agile interior offensive lineman whose primary position is center. He's No. 61 here:

Also like McMahon, Quessenberry has an explosive lower half, but very short arms for an offensive lineman:

Measurable Dylan McMahon Scott Quessenberry 
 Height6'3 3/8 6'3 5/8 
 Weight299  310
 Arm length31 3/4"  31 3/4"
 Hand size9 3/8"  9 3/4"
 40 time5.10 5.09 
 Vertical jump 33" 33 1/2" 
 Broad jump115"  111"


And thus concludes our rookie comp series.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Dylan McMahon Eagles rookie comps

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Music Boston

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

North Philly fraud ring stole checks from USPS drop boxes, AG alleges
Philly USPS Fraud

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Wellness

Day-to-day loneliness linked to fatigue and headache symptoms, study finds
Loneliness Headaches Fatigue

Entertainment

BEloved Events is helping queer couples navigate wedding planning
beloved events wedding planning

Sixers

What they're saying: The Sixers will have competition in Paul George sweepstakes
George Banchero 6.12.24

Festival

Manayunk Arts Festival returns June 22-23
Manayunk Arts Festival

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved