Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: C Dylan McMahon

June 16, 2024
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round center Dylan McMahon.
ROOKIE COMP SERIES
CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean | EDGE Jalyx Hunt
RB Will Shipley | WR Ainias Smith | LB Jeremiah Trotter
OG Trevor Keegan | WR Johnny Wilson
McMahon played at C, LG, and RG during his college career, but at 6'3, 299, with sub-32" arms, his most ideal fit is at center. He was a four-year starter at NC State and he has some explosiveness in his lower half.
McMahon has good agility, but the Eagles will likely look to get him to bulk up a bit in the weight room so he isn't overwhelmed by hulking NFL defensive tackles. A little taste of his game:
I've seen some make the observation that both McMahon (190th overall pick, 2024) and Jason Kelce (191st overall pick, 2011) were both athletic, undersized sixth-round centers, but, I mean, come on.
The player who I identified as a closer match is Scott Quessenberry, who is a free agent, but who has played for the Chargers and Texans. If you know who Scott Quessenberry is, a tip of the cap to you, sir or ma'am. He is a career backup who has filled in at center and guard over his career (79 games, 26 starts). Like McMahon, Quessenberry is in undersized-but-agile interior offensive lineman whose primary position is center. He's No. 61 here:
I love it when young players get their shot and crush it. Chargers center (61) Scott Quessenberry has been excellent since taking over the position. Chargers lost Pouncey and Lamp to injury but the run game has been revived because of Okung’s return and SQ’s solid play. pic.twitter.com/coY7i7SyaB— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) November 4, 2019
Also like McMahon, Quessenberry has an explosive lower half, but very short arms for an offensive lineman:
|Measurable
|Dylan McMahon
|Scott Quessenberry
|Height
|6'3 3/8
|6'3 5/8
|Weight
|299
|310
|Arm length
|31 3/4"
|31 3/4"
|Hand size
|9 3/8"
|9 3/4"
|40 time
|5.10
|5.09
|Vertical jump
|33"
|33 1/2"
|Broad jump
|115"
|111"
And thus concludes our rookie comp series.
