June 08, 2024

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: LB Jeremiah Trotter

Which NFL player does new Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter remind us of?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Axe Man Jr.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Trotter is an instinctive, smart, hard-nosed linebacker with obviously good bloodlines. A highlight reel:

He is not the same player as his dad though, who was a 262-pound thumper.

About a week after the draft Howie Roseman compared Trotter to old friend T.J. Edwards during an interview on WIP. That's a great comp and I couldn't think of a better one, so let's go with Howie's.

In his time in Philly, Edwards was a tough, physical, instinctive linebacker who saw his role increase each year after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. Over those four seasons, he became the Eagles' best linebacker, albeit on a team that doesn't place a high value on the position. It's fair to also note that while Edwards made himself into a quality starting linebacker, he was also always limited athletically, and the Chiefs were able to take advantage of him and Kyzir White in the middle of the field in the Super Bowl following the 2022 season.

The tale of the tape:

Measurable Jeremiah Trotter T.J. Edwards 
 Height6'06'0 3/8
 Weight 228  230 
 Arm length 31 1/2"  31 1/4" 
 3-cone 7.13  7.03 
 20-yard shuttle 4.40  4.28 
 Bench press 21 reps 16 reps 


Not noted above — Edwards ran a woeful 4.87 40 at Wisconsin's pro day. Trotter didn't run the 40 at all. Edwards' poor measurables caused him to go undrafted, while Trotter's caused him to drop to the fifth round. But certainly, both players were productive in college, at major football programs.

• In Trotter's last two seasons as a sophomore and junior at Clemson, he compiled 177 tackles, 12 sacks, 4 INTs (including a pair of pick-sixes), 10 pass breakups, and 3 forced fumbles.

• In Edwards' sophomore and junior seasons at Wisconsin, he compiled 170 tackles, 5 sacks, 7 INTs (including a pick-six), and 9 pass breakups.

Trotter likely won't have a starting role in the regular defense initially, but if his smarts and toughness translate to the NFL the way Edwards' did, he can carve out a long professional career as well.

Next up: OG Trevor Keegan.

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

