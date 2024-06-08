Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: LB Jeremiah Trotter

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.



Trotter is an instinctive, smart, hard-nosed linebacker with obviously good bloodlines. A highlight reel:

He is not the same player as his dad though, who was a 262-pound thumper.

About a week after the draft Howie Roseman compared Trotter to old friend T.J. Edwards during an interview on WIP. That's a great comp and I couldn't think of a better one, so let's go with Howie's.

In his time in Philly, Edwards was a tough, physical, instinctive linebacker who saw his role increase each year after signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. Over those four seasons, he became the Eagles' best linebacker, albeit on a team that doesn't place a high value on the position. It's fair to also note that while Edwards made himself into a quality starting linebacker, he was also always limited athletically, and the Chiefs were able to take advantage of him and Kyzir White in the middle of the field in the Super Bowl following the 2022 season.



The tale of the tape: