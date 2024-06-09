Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OG Trevor Keegan

June 09, 2024
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round guard Trevor Keegan.
Keegan was part of a stellar offensive line that carried Michigan to a National Championship. He is a rugged, physical guard whose calling card is as a mauler in the run game. Here are some highlights, where you can see his power and mean streak:
Keegan also tested reasonably well at the NFL Combine for a guy known as a road grader. He's not Jason Kelce, but he's also not some unathletic slug.
A player who has a similar profile is Mark Glowinski, who is currently a free agent, but who has played for the Seahawks, Colts, and Giants over a nine-year NFL career (124 games, 96 starts). Glowinski was a Seahawks fourth-round pick (134th overall) in 2015; Keegan went 172nd overall in the 2024 draft.
Like Keegan, Glowinski has shorter than ideal arms, but reasonably good athleticism for a guard.
|Measurable
|Trevor Keegan
|Mark Glowinski
|Height
|6'5 3/8"
|6'4 3/8"
|Weight
|310
|307
|Arm length
|32 3/8"
|33 1/8"
|Hand size
|10"
|9 3/4"
|40 yard dash
|5.24
|5.20
|Vertical jump
|30 1/2"
|29 1/2"
|Broad jump
|107"
|113"
|Bench press
|21 reps
|16 reps
Also like Keegan, Glowinski was always a better run blocker than he was in pass protection, and he was regarded throughout his career as a tough player who could quickly mentally process how opposing defensive fronts were trying to attack. From BigBlueView:
Glowinski and Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson were together in Indianapolis in 2018 when Johnson was assistant line coach for the Colts...
“I want guys that are tough and I don’t mean physically tough, I mean mentally tough. If you’re mentally tough you’ll be physically tough,” Johnson said. “I don’t care what they got on the ACT. I don’t care what they got on the Wonderlic. Are they football smart? Can they process the information, can they solve problems?”
Glowinski understands the physical mentality Johnson requires.
“That’s part of the game. That’s the way you want it,” he said this spring. “You want an O-line, you want smart guys, and you also want guys that want to dominate and be aggressive and finish and do all the things that it takes to score points, win games.” [BigBlueView]
The "mental processing" point caught my eye, since Keegan's scouting report on NFL.com included this:
"He's super smart and processes really quickly when things start moving fast in front of him." -- NFC national scout.
Next up: WR Johnny Wilson.
