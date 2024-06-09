Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OG Trevor Keegan

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round guard Trevor Keegan.



ROOKIE COMP SERIES

CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean | EDGE Jalyx Hunt

RB Will Shipley | WR Ainias Smith | LB Jeremiah Trotter

Keegan was part of a stellar offensive line that carried Michigan to a National Championship. He is a rugged, physical guard whose calling card is as a mauler in the run game. Here are some highlights, where you can see his power and mean streak:



Keegan also tested reasonably well at the NFL Combine for a guy known as a road grader. He's not Jason Kelce, but he's also not some unathletic slug.

A player who has a similar profile is Mark Glowinski, who is currently a free agent, but who has played for the Seahawks, Colts, and Giants over a nine-year NFL career (124 games, 96 starts). Glowinski was a Seahawks fourth-round pick (134th overall) in 2015; Keegan went 172nd overall in the 2024 draft.

Like Keegan, Glowinski has shorter than ideal arms, but reasonably good athleticism for a guard.

