More Sports:

June 09, 2024

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: OG Trevor Keegan

What sort of expectations should fans set for one of the team's day three draft picks Trevor Keegan?

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Trevor-Keegan-Michigan-Eagles-NFL-Draft-Pick-2024.jpg University of Michigan/for PhillyVoice

Michigan guard Trevor Keegan got picked up by the Eagles in the fifth round.

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for fifth-round guard Trevor Keegan.

ROOKIE COMP SERIES

CB Quinyon Mitchell | DB Cooper DeJean | EDGE Jalyx Hunt
RB Will Shipley | WR Ainias Smith | LB Jeremiah Trotter

Keegan was part of a stellar offensive line that carried Michigan to a National Championship. He is a rugged, physical guard whose calling card is as a mauler in the run game. Here are some highlights, where you can see his power and mean streak:

Keegan also tested reasonably well at the NFL Combine for a guy known as a road grader. He's not Jason Kelce, but he's also not some unathletic slug.

A player who has a similar profile is Mark Glowinski, who is currently a free agent, but who has played for the Seahawks, Colts, and Giants over a nine-year NFL career (124 games, 96 starts). Glowinski was a Seahawks fourth-round pick (134th overall) in 2015; Keegan went 172nd overall in the 2024 draft.

Like Keegan, Glowinski has shorter than ideal arms, but reasonably good athleticism for a guard.

Measurable Trevor Keegan Mark Glowinski 
 Height6'5 3/8"6'4 3/8"
 Weight 310  307 
 Arm length 32 3/8"  33 1/8" 
 Hand size10" 9 3/4" 
 40 yard dash5.24 5.20 
 Vertical jump30 1/2" 29 1/2" 
 Broad jump107" 113" 
 Bench press 21 reps 16 reps 


Also like Keegan, Glowinski was always a better run blocker than he was in pass protection, and he was regarded throughout his career as a tough player who could quickly mentally process how opposing defensive fronts were trying to attack. From BigBlueView: 

Glowinski and Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson were together in Indianapolis in 2018 when Johnson was assistant line coach for the Colts...

“I want guys that are tough and I don’t mean physically tough, I mean mentally tough. If you’re mentally tough you’ll be physically tough,” Johnson said. “I don’t care what they got on the ACT. I don’t care what they got on the Wonderlic. Are they football smart? Can they process the information, can they solve problems?”

Glowinski understands the physical mentality Johnson requires.

“That’s part of the game. That’s the way you want it,” he said this spring. “You want an O-line, you want smart guys, and you also want guys that want to dominate and be aggressive and finish and do all the things that it takes to score points, win games.” [BigBlueView]

The "mental processing" point caught my eye, since Keegan's scouting report on NFL.com included this:

"He's super smart and processes really quickly when things start moving fast in front of him." -- NFC national scout.

Next up: WR Johnny Wilson.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Trevor Keegan Eagles rookie comps

Videos

Featured

Limited - Meet Boston - Harbor

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure
Limited - Day Trippin in Jersey

Wow-Worthy Day Trippin': Have your best day ever in New Jersey

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Disputed mail-in ballots in N.J.'s 2nd District must be counted, judge rules
NJ Salerno Alexander

Sponsored

June 22-23: Manayunk Arts Festival
Limited - Manayunk 4

Health News

Temple Hospital revamps Episcopal Campus to better serve people with substance use, mental health disorders
Temple Episcopal Campus

Music

Phillie Phanatic joins Tierra Whack for Tiny Desk Concert
Tierra Whack Phanatic

Sixers

Checking in on former Sixers participating in the NBA Finals
Jrue Holiday 6.4.24

Festivals

Lancaster Avenue Jazz Festival to bring brass bands to West Philadelphia
Lancaster Jazz Fest

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved