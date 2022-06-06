More Sports:

June 06, 2022

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Carson Strong

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
050722CarsonStrong Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Strong

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. We finished up with the drafted rookies yesterday, but just for fun, as a bonus, let's find a comp for undrafted free agent quarterback Carson Strong, since many thought of him as a Day 2 type of prospect.

Previous player comp profiles

Jordan Davis | Cam Jurgens | Nakobe Dean | Kyron Johnson | Grant Calcaterra

In his three years as Nevada's starting quarterback, Strong posted the following numbers:

 Carson StrongComp-Att (Comp %) Yards (YPA) TD-INT 
2019 237-374 (63.4%) 2335 (6.2) 11-7 
2020 249-355 (70.1%) 2858 (8.1) 27-4 
2021 367-524 (70.0%) 4186 (8.0) 36-8 


As you can see, he completed over 70 percent of his passes both in 2020 and 2021.

Strong has good height, a compact delivery, decent arm strength, good accuracy in the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, and he can decisively get the ball out quickly. A highlight reel:

On the downside, he's not a factor as a runner, and he has potential long-term knee issues, as described by nevadesportsnet.com:

Carson Strong missed his senior season of high school in 2017 after knee surgery when an MRI revealed an osteochondritis dissecans lesion and resulted in eight biodegradable nails being inserted to mend a crack in his lateral femoral condyle bone.

I understood a few of those words. More recently, there was concern over whether Strong would be ready for the start of the 2021 season:

In January, Strong had surgery on the same knee to clean up cartilage after he felt some uneasiness in the knee during his breakout 2020 season. Prior to the start of fall camp this month, Strong has an arthroscopy to clear out scar tissue in the knee. Strong was a full participant in Nevada's first fall camp practice Aug. 6, although his knee was bleeding heavily after the session. Strong has since had to have the knee drained a couple of times and has been limited to watching practice from a golf cart in recent sessions.

😬.

Strong's injury history is no doubt the reason he did not get drafted.

So who does he remind me of? 

012118SamBradford

That's right! Sam Bradford, AKA Sammy Sleeves, AKA Sleevie Wonder. Why?

  1. They're both very accurate passers with plenty of arm strength to make all the throws.
  2. Modest yards per pass attempt, relative to a 70+ percent completion percentage. 
  3. They have roughly the same build (Strong is a half inch shorter and 2 pounds heavier).
  4. They both have knees made of pudding and papier-mâché, which sapped their ability to make plays with their feet and made them major injury risks.

To be clear, we're not referring to the Sammy Sleeves that went No. 1 overall to the Rams in the 2010 NFL Draft. We're more referring to the mid-to-late-career Sleeves who could still throw, but was essentially a statue in the pocket and you held your breath every time he got hit.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles rookie comps Carson Strong

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved