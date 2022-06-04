More Sports:

June 04, 2022

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Kyron Johnson

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
060322KyronJohnson Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Kyron Johnson

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round SAM linebacker Kyron Johnson.

Previous player comp profiles

Jordan Davis | Cam Jurgens | Nakobe Dean

First, who did Johnson say he patterned his game after?

"One of the players that’s here now, Haason Reddick," Johnson said in May. "I watched him, Von Miller. I used to watch J.J. Watt, Tyus Bowser. I used to watch a lot of edge rushers. I try to keep it to a minimum how many players I watch, but I like to see the types of moves that they do. I like to see their get-offs. I like to see what’s their game style, like how do they attack offensive linemen."

Johnson was both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher at Kansas, which likely makes him a fit at the SAM linebacker position in the Eagles' defense. Johnson is 6'0, 231, and he ran a 4.40 40 at Kansas' pro day. He had his share of moments at the Senior Bowl, flashing impressive athleticism in pass rushing one-on-one drills. He plays with speed and enthusiasm.

In 2021, Johnson had 63 tackles (8.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, and 4 forced fumbles. He also had 17 career special teams tackles. He is a try-hard player who will likely contribute immediately on special teams, and could even get an opportunity here and there as a situational pass rusher.

The player he reminds me of is Dennis Gardeck, a similarly undersized 6'0, 232-pound try-hard pass rusher / core special teamer with the Cardinals, who also plays the game with enthusiasm.

In four seasons in the NFL after going undrafted in 2018, Gardeck has 38 special teams tackles, according to the Cardinals' website. In 2020 he broke out with 7 sacks (which also happens to be his career sack total).

Johnson can be a similar type of high energy player for the Eagles.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles rookie comps Kyron Johnson

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Purchased - Grandmother and granddaughter laughing and embracing at home

Seven ways to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and other dementia

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Sponsored

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved