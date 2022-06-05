Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Grant Calcaterra

June 05, 2022
As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round tight end Grant Calcaterra.
First, who did Calcaterra say he patterned his game after?
"As a kid I watched a lot of Zach Ertz, to be honest," Calcaterra said in May. "I feel like he and I have similar body types. Not huge guys, skilled in the passing game, skilled in the blocking game, a guy that I watched a lot growing up, so it’s ironic that I’m here now."
Calcalterra is indeed "not a huge guy" at 6'4, 241. He ran a 4.62 40 at the NFL Combine and has decent athleticism.
In 11 games in 2021, Calcaterra caught 38 passes for 465 yards and 4 TDs. For his college career, Calaterra had 79 catches for 1102 yards and 13 TDs. He has good hands and body control, and runs good routes. A quick highlight reel:
The player who Calcaterra reminds me of (in sort of a best-case scenario) is former Texans, Ravens, and Broncos TE Owen Daniels. Over his 10-year NFL career, Daniels was known more as a quality pass-catching tight end than a blocker. In fact, he was a wide receiver in college at Wisconsin who transitioned to tight end in the NFL. Daniels and Calcaterra have similar size and speed:
|Measuarable
|Grant Calcaterra
|Owen Daniels
|Height
|6'3 7/8"
|6'4
|Weight
|241
|253
|Arm length
|33 1/4"
|31 3/4"
|Hand size
|10"
|9 1/2"
|40 yard dash
|4.62
|4.65
|Bench press
|20 reps
|23 reps
A Daniels highlight reel (I recommend muting this awful background noise):
If Calcaterra can carve out a career anywhere remotely close to Daniels', I think the Eagles will be happy.
