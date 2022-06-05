More Sports:

June 05, 2022

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: Grant Calcaterra

By Jimmy Kempski
Grant Calcaterra

As we do every offseason, we'll be comparing each of the Philadelphia Eagles' rookies to current or former NFL players. Today we'll find a comp for sixth-round tight end Grant Calcaterra.

Previous player comp profiles

Jordan Davis | Cam Jurgens | Nakobe Dean | Kyron Johnson

First, who did Calcaterra say he patterned his game after?

"As a kid I watched a lot of Zach Ertz, to be honest," Calcaterra said in May. "I feel like he and I have similar body types. Not huge guys, skilled in the passing game, skilled in the blocking game, a guy that I watched a lot growing up, so it’s ironic that I’m here now."

Calcalterra is indeed "not a huge guy" at 6'4, 241. He ran a 4.62 40 at the NFL Combine and has decent athleticism.

In 11 games in 2021, Calcaterra caught 38 passes for 465 yards and 4 TDs. For his college career, Calaterra had 79 catches for 1102 yards and 13 TDs. He has good hands and body control, and runs good routes. A quick highlight reel:

The player who Calcaterra reminds me of (in sort of a best-case scenario) is former Texans, Ravens, and Broncos TE Owen Daniels. Over his 10-year NFL career, Daniels was known more as a quality pass-catching tight end than a blocker. In fact, he was a wide receiver in college at Wisconsin who transitioned to tight end in the NFL. Daniels and Calcaterra have similar size and speed:

Measuarable Grant Calcaterra Owen Daniels
Height 6'3 7/8" 6'4 
Weight 241 253 
Arm length 33 1/4" 31 3/4" 
Hand size 10" 9 1/2" 
40 yard dash 4.62 4.65 
Bench press 20 reps 23 reps 


A Daniels highlight reel (I recommend muting this awful background noise): 

If Calcaterra can carve out a career anywhere remotely close to Daniels', I think the Eagles will be happy.

Jimmy Kempski
