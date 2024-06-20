Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

June 20, 2024
A few weeks ago, after Philadelphia Eagles spring practices wrapped up, we posted a 53-man roster projection. Here we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.
In other words, it's basically the same thing, repackaged, but hey I gotta come up with new content every day, so (in Adam Sandler voice) back off!
• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett.
• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.
• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith.
• Tight end: Dallas Goedert.
• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson.
• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen.
• Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.
• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams.
• Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter.
• Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.
• Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown.
• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.
• Notes: I think the only player above who some might quibble with is Rodgers. He has a chance to start, much less make the team, in my opinion.
• Quarterback: Tanner McKee.
• Running back: None.
• Wide receiver: Britain Covey.
• Tight end: C.J. Uzomah.
• Offensive tackle: Mekhi Becton.
• Interior offensive line: None.
• Edge defender: None.
• Interior defensive line: Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo.
• Linebacker: None.
• Cornerback: Avonte Maddox.
• Safety: None.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: All the players in this group would have to unexpectedly awful in training camp not to make the team.
• Quarterback: None.
• Running back: None.
• Wide receiver: Parris Campbell, John Ross, Johnny Wilson, Ainias Smith, Joseph Ngata.
• Tight end: Grant Calcaterra, Albert Okwuegbunam, E.J. Jenkins, McCallan Castles.
• Offensive tackle: Fred Johnson.
• Interior offensive line: Matt Hennessy, Trevor Keegan, Dylan McMahon, Max Scharping.
• Edge defender: Patrick Johnson.
• Interior defensive line: P.J. Mustipher, Gabe Hall.
• Linebacker: Oren Burks, Ben VanSumeren.
• Cornerback: Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson, Eli Ricks, Tyler Hall, Parry Nickerson.
• Safety: Tristin McCollum, Mekhi Garner.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: This is really the group worth watching this summer, in terms of who's going to make the team. Simple math above will show that the locks (36) plus the "not-quite-locks" (7) equals 43, leaving 10 open spots, a higher number than usual compared with past versions of this post.
• Quarterback: Will Grier.
• Running back: Kendall Milton, Tyrion Davis-Price, Lew Nichols.
• Wide receiver: Jacob Harris, Austin Watkins, Shaquan Davis.
• Tight end: None.
• Offensive tackle: Anim Dankwah, Darian Kinnard, Le'Raven Clark (reserve/injured), Laekin Vakalahi (roster exemption).
• Interior offensive line: Brett Toth, Gottlieb Ayedze, Jason Poe.
• Edge defender: Julian Okwara, Tarron Jackson, Terrell Lewis.
• Interior defensive line: Thomas Booker.
• Linebacker: Brandon Smith.
• Cornerback: Mario Goodrich, Shon Stephens.
• Safety: Andre Sam.
• Specialists: None.
• Notes: I would give the players in this group anywhere between a 0-15 percent chance of making the team.
