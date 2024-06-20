Eagles roster 2024: Locks, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and long shots

A few weeks ago, after Philadelphia Eagles spring practices wrapped up, we posted a 53-man roster projection. Here we'll take a look at the team's locks to make the roster, not-quite-locks, bubble players, and longshots, as a way to sort of show the number of open spots on the roster, and who will be fighting for them.

In other words, it's basically the same thing, repackaged, but hey I gotta come up with new content every day, so (in Adam Sandler voice) back off!

36 Locks 🔒

• Quarterback: Jalen Hurts, Kenny Pickett.

• Running back: Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, Kenny Gainwell.

• Wide receiver: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith.

• Tight end: Dallas Goedert.

• Offensive tackle: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson.

• Interior offensive line: Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen.

• Edge defender: Bryce Huff, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt.

• Interior defensive line: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams.

• Linebacker: Devin White, Zack Baun, Nakobe Dean, Jeremiah Trotter.

• Cornerback: Darius Slay, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Isaiah Rodgers.

• Safety: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown.

• Specialists: Jake Elliott, Braden Mann, Rick Lovato.

• Notes: I think the only player above who some might quibble with is Rodgers. He has a chance to start, much less make the team, in my opinion.



7 not-quite-locks 🔓

• Quarterback: Tanner McKee.

• Running back: None.

• Wide receiver: Britain Covey.

• Tight end: C.J. Uzomah.

• Offensive tackle: Mekhi Becton.

• Interior offensive line: None.

• Edge defender: None.

• Interior defensive line: Marlon Tuipulotu, Moro Ojomo.

• Linebacker: None.

• Cornerback: Avonte Maddox.

• Safety: None.

• Specialists: None.

• Notes: All the players in this group would have to unexpectedly awful in training camp not to make the team.