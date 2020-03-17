Eagles S Rodney McLeod to return on two-year deal

March 17, 2020
After announcing that Malcolm Jenkins will not be returning to the team in 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a two-year deal with their other safety, Rodney McLeod.
On the surface, McLeod seemingly had a decent enough season in 2019. He played all 16 games, making 76 tackles, with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, and a sack. However, the Eagles also allowed the most 40-plus yard pass plays in the NFL. While the cornerbacks were easily identifiable for those coverage failures, McLeod was often culpable as well, as shown in this Twitter thread:
In 2019, including the playoffs, the Eagles allowed 16 pass plays of 40+ yards, or just a hair under one/game. No team allowed more. I found all of them, plus some other big plays that were just shy of 40 yards. (Story, and thread): https://t.co/sFoQ3VUdJ0— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) February 9, 2020
According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia, McLeod will make $6 million per season:
Rodney McLeod's deal with #Eagles is two years, $12 million, per source— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) March 17, 2020
With Malcolm Jenkins gone and Jalen Mills moving to safety, the Eagles secondary currently looks something like this:
• CB1: ???
• CB2: ???
• Slot CB: Avonte Maddox / Cre'Von LeBlanc
• S: Jalen Mills
• S: Rodney McLeod
That, of course, assumes that the Eagles don't have Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, or Maddox slated as either the CB1 or CB2.
