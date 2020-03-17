Eagles S Rodney McLeod to return on two-year deal

After announcing that Malcolm Jenkins will not be returning to the team in 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a two-year deal with their other safety, Rodney McLeod.

On the surface, McLeod seemingly had a decent enough season in 2019. He played all 16 games, making 76 tackles, with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, and a sack. However, the Eagles also allowed the most 40-plus yard pass plays in the NFL. While the cornerbacks were easily identifiable for those coverage failures, McLeod was often culpable as well, as shown in this Twitter thread:

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia, McLeod will make $6 million per season:

With Malcolm Jenkins gone and Jalen Mills moving to safety, the Eagles secondary currently looks something like this:

• CB1: ???

• CB2: ???

• Slot CB: Avonte Maddox / Cre'Von LeBlanc



• S: Jalen Mills

• S: Rodney McLeod

That, of course, assumes that the Eagles don't have Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, or Maddox slated as either the CB1 or CB2.

