March 17, 2020

Eagles S Rodney McLeod to return on two-year deal

By Jimmy Kempski
32_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Rodney_McLeod_KateFrese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

Rodney McLeod during the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 3, 2019.

After announcing that Malcolm Jenkins will not be returning to the team in 2020, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that they have agreed to a two-year deal with their other safety, Rodney McLeod.

On the surface, McLeod seemingly had a decent enough season in 2019. He played all 16 games, making 76 tackles, with 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles, 6 pass breakups, and a sack. However, the Eagles also allowed the most 40-plus yard pass plays in the NFL. While the cornerbacks were easily identifiable for those coverage failures, McLeod was often culpable as well, as shown in this Twitter thread:

According to Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia, McLeod will make $6 million per season:

With Malcolm Jenkins gone and Jalen Mills moving to safety, the Eagles secondary currently looks something like this:

• CB1: ???

• CB2: ???

• Slot CB: Avonte Maddox / Cre'Von LeBlanc

• S: Jalen Mills

• S: Rodney McLeod

That, of course, assumes that the Eagles don't have Sidney Jones, Rasul Douglas, or Maddox slated as either the CB1 or CB2.

Jimmy Kempski
