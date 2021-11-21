Eagles-Saints inactives, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles are a very healthy team after 10 games this season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players.

Here are the Eagles' and Saints' inactives, with analysis.

The only noteworthy inactive for the Eagles is rookie RB Kenny Gainwell, who is down with Miles Sanders returning to the lineup:

I'm not sure why Gainwell is down in favor of, say, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, but whatever.

• DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL.

• RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 was 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

• LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.





• RB Alvin Kamara: Kamara is arguably the Saints' best player. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Mark Ingram.



• LT Terron Armstead: Ultra-athletic offensive tackle who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.



• RT Ryan Ramczyk: All-Pro selection in each of the last three seasons.



• DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: 4 sacks this season in a rotational role.



• DT Malcolm Roach: Backup interior lineman.



• RB/WR Ty Montgomery: Backup RB/WR.

• QB Ian Book: QB3.

• TE Juwan Johnson: 9 catches, 108 yards, 3 TDs this season.



The Saints will be without their best player (Alvin Kamara), their starting quarterback (Jameis Winston), their best wide receiver (Michael Thomas), their elite offensive tackle duo (Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk), their starting LG (Andrus Peat), and other contributing players.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.