November 21, 2021

Eagles-Saints inactives, with analysis

With Miles Sanders returning, Kenneth Gainwell is the odd man out in the Birds backfield.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Kenny_Kenneth_Gainwell_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/PhillyVoice

Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

The Philadelphia Eagles are a very healthy team after 10 games this season, while the New Orleans Saints have a long list of injuries to a large number of their most important players.

Here are the Eagles' and Saints' inactives, with analysis.

The only noteworthy inactive for the Eagles is rookie RB Kenny Gainwell, who is down with Miles Sanders returning to the lineup:

I'm not sure why Gainwell is down in favor of, say, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, but whatever.

MORE: Five over/unders for the Eagles' Week 11 matchup against the Saints | Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Saints

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

DE Brandon Graham (IR): Graham's season is over with a ruptured Achilles. On the field, Graham was arguably the Eagles' best defensive player in 2020. It's clear since his loss that the Eagles miss his contributions as a pass rusher and run stopper, and the Eagles have not been able to adequately replace him. Off the field, Graham has unlimited energy and positivity, and he is a player that you just want to have around if you're a head coach in the NFL. 

RG Brandon Brooks (IR): Brooks suffered a pectoral injury against the 49ers. It's "only" a pec strain, as opposed to a tear, so while he'll likely miss time (about 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson) on injured reserve, it's not a season-ending injury. Brooks got hurt Week 2, so Week 10 was 8 weeks. Nick Sirianni has been asked multiple times about Brooks' possible return, but no useful information has been given.

LG Isaac Seumalo (IR): Seumalo was carted off the field in the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys. His season is over after having surgery for a Lisfranc injury.

051020SaintsLogo2020

RB Alvin Kamara: Kamara is arguably the Saints' best player. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup by Mark Ingram.

LT Terron Armstead: Ultra-athletic offensive tackle who has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons.

RT Ryan Ramczyk: All-Pro selection in each of the last three seasons.

• DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: 4 sacks this season in a rotational role.

• DT Malcolm Roach: Backup interior lineman.

RB/WR Ty Montgomery: Backup RB/WR.

QB Ian Book: QB3.

TE Juwan Johnson: 9 catches, 108 yards, 3 TDs this season.

The Saints will be without their best player (Alvin Kamara), their starting quarterback (Jameis Winston), their best wide receiver (Michael Thomas), their elite offensive tackle duo (Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk), their starting LG (Andrus Peat), and other contributing players.

MORE: Week 11 non-Eagles rooting guide | Eagles sign Avonte Maddox to a three-year contract extension

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

QB Jameis Winston: Winston's season is over with a torn ACL. While not an ideal starter, Winston still gave the Saints a better chance of winning games than backup Trevor Siemian.

WR Michael Thomas: In his first four seasons, Thomas had 470 catches for 5512 yards and 32 TDs. He had an injury-marred fifth season in 2020, which has carried over into 2021. Thomas was expected to return this year, but a setback to his recovery from offseason ankle surgery ended his season.

LG Andrus Peat: Starting LG. Torn pec. Done for the season.

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: Versatile pest of a player who went on IR earlier this week.

K Wil Lutz: Career 86.6 percent kicker who has not yet played this season. In Lutz absence, the Saints have had three different kickers this season — Aldrick Rosas, Cody Parkey, Brian Johnson — and they just signed a fourth in Brett Maher.

DE Payton Turner: Turner was the Saints' 2021 first-round pick. He has 12 tackles and 1 sack in 5 games this season.

