November 30, 2020

Live updates/open thread, Week 12: Eagles vs. Seahawks

By Jimmy Kempski
Russell Wilson and Carson Wentz

With the New York Giants and Washington Football Team having each won their Week 12 matchups, the Philadelphia Eagles fell to third place in the NFC East, though only by percentage points.

 NFC EastPct. GB 
 Giants.364 
 Football Team.364 
 Eagles.350 
 Cowboys.273 


Should the Eagles beat the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, they would regain the top spot in the division by a half game. If they lose, they'll fall a half game behind. Over the last decade, the Eagles have faced the Seahawks six times, and lost all six matchups.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that backup quarterback Jalen Hurts will see an increased role against Seattle, though Carson Wentz will remain the starting quarterback. That'll be the big storyline from the Eagles' perspective this evening.

Still care about injuries? During the week, Lane Johnson announced that he is done for the season, which would normally be devastating news if the fanbase weren't checked out on the season already. The final Eagles-Seahawks injury report can be found here.

We also skipped looking at five matchups this week, because really, who cares? Instead we took a look at five things to watch for from the Eagles, and how they handle their business down the stretch of a losing season.

Somehow the lines for this matchup opened with the Eagles as only five-point underdogs. That line has since moved to 6.5 points, according to the consensus odds from TheLines.com, which still feels low. Here are our staff writer picks, who some others around the country are picking, and some over/unders.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments below the live tracker:

Jimmy Kempski
