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March 20, 2026

Eagles to sign S J.T. Gray

After trading Sydney Brown to the Falcons, the Eagles added another safety who specializes on special teams in eight-year vet J.T. Gray.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
032026JTGray Stephen Lew/Imagn Images

J.T. Gray is a potential replacement on special teams for Sydney Brown, who was traded.

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing S J.T Gray, the team confirmed on Friday.

Gray is an eight-year vet, and a decorated one at that, as he has three All-Pro nods for his work over the years on special teams. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021, and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 and 2024.

Gray spent his first seven NFL seasons (2018-2024) with the New Orleans Saints, and was with three different teams — the Ravens, Broncos, and Buccaneers — in 2025.

Gray blocked a punt against the Eagles in 2024 (h/t Deniz Selmon) when he was still with the Saints. 

The Eagles traded Sydney Brown on Friday, and quickly replaced him with a better special teams player.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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