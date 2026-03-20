Eagles to sign S J.T. Gray

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing S J.T Gray, the team confirmed on Friday.

Gray is an eight-year vet, and a decorated one at that, as he has three All-Pro nods for his work over the years on special teams. He was a First-Team All-Pro in 2021, and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2019 and 2024.

Gray spent his first seven NFL seasons (2018-2024) with the New Orleans Saints, and was with three different teams — the Ravens, Broncos, and Buccaneers — in 2025.

Gray blocked a punt against the Eagles in 2024 (h/t Deniz Selmon) when he was still with the Saints.

The Eagles traded Sydney Brown on Friday, and quickly replaced him with a better special teams player.

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