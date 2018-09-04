More Sports:

September 04, 2018

Eagles sign WR Markus Wheaton, place TE Richard Rodgers on IR, and other roster moves

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed wide receiver Markus Wheaton, and placed tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve.

Wheaton was released at 53-man cutdowns on Saturday, but he was brought back three days later. The Eagles will be without Alshon Jeffery Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Mack Hollins did not practice yesterday, leaving the Eagles thin on the outside. The signing of Wheaton is perhaps a move that was made with the idea in mind that Hollins' availability on Thursday night is in question.

Meanwhile, at tight end, Rodgers had a good training camp, and looked like he could be a quality third tight end. However, he injured his knee on a touchdown reception from Nate Sudfeld in the preseason, and has been seen walking around the NovaCare Complex in a bulky cast. As a result, the team kept a fourth tight end, Joshua Perkins, at final cutdowns.

In other roster moves, the Birds signed linebacker Joe Walker to the practice squad, and released linebacker Asantay Brown from the practice squad.

