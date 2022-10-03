Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Jaguars

In their Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Philadelphia Eagles played 82 snaps on offense, and only 47 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 82 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts was 16 of 25 for 201 yards, 0 TD, and 1 ill-advised INT. This was the worst of his four performances this season, as you might expect given the weather conditions. He ran 16 times for 38 yards and a gutty "had to have it" TD on 4th down with a 0-14 deficit. Hurts and the team in general earned a tough, sometimes ugly win against a good team.

Running back

• 55 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 22 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

• 5 snaps: Trey Sermon



Analysis: Sanders had career highs both in single-game carries (27) and rushing yards (134). Nick Sirianni and Shane Steichen leaned on Sanders in this game, and he delivered with a strong performance, hitting holes hard and getting all the meat off the bone. He is now third in the NFL with 356 rushing yards.

Sermon made his Eagles debut, and had a couple nice runs of his own, gaining 19 yards on 2 carries.

Wide receiver

• 71 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 70 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 49 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 20 snaps: Zach Pascal

Analysis: There was a drive in the middle of the game during which Smith needed new cleats. He stood on a towel while a sideline guy sprinted to the locker room, grabbed new cleats, and sprinted back. It was kind of like a 5-minute tire change.

Brown was robbed of a TD when Dallas Goedert was flagged for a laughable offensive pass interference call.

The wide receivers' numbers on the day were mostly down because of the crazy weather conditions:

Eagles WRs Targets Rec Yards TD A.J. Brown 7 5 95 0 DeVonta Smith 4 3 17 0 Quez Watkins 1 0 0 0 Zach Pascal 1 0 0 0

Tight end

• 74 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 33 snaps: Jack Stoll



• 11 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



Analysis: Goedert had a strong day as a blocker, and he finished with 5 catches on 6 targets for 72 yards. However, if there's one nitpick with his game, it's that he'll have the occasion concentration drop. Goedert dropped what should have been a TD in this game.

Offensive line

• 82 snaps each: Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, and Lane Johnson

• 76 snaps: Jack Driscoll



• 62 snaps: Isaac Seumalo



• 20 snaps: Sua Opeta



• 6 snaps: Jordan Mailata



Analysis: Mailata left with a shoulder injury, and Seumalo left with an ankle injury. We'll monitor their health as the week progresses. Driscoll seemed to struggle initially filling in for Mailata at LT, particularly with power rushes, before settling in. I'll be curious to see how he played on the re-watch.

Andre Dillard normally would have filled in at LT, but he's on injured reserve with a forearm injury. His injury was thought to need 4-6 weeks for recovery, and it occurred on September 1, so we're at 32 days right now.



Dickerson was able to play the full game after dealing with a foot injury last week.

Defensive line

• 35 snaps: Fletcher Cox



• 33 snaps: Javon Hargrave



• 31 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 20 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 17 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 13 snaps: Milton Williams



• 12 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu

Analysis: The D-line did a good job bottling up the Jaguars' rushing attack, as they had 71 yards on 19 carries (3.7 YPC). Jordan Davis had one fun highlight from this game against the run:



Linebacker

• 45 snaps: T.J. Edwards



• 39 snaps: Haason Reddick



• 36 snaps: Kyzir White



• 4 snaps: Patrick Johnson

Analysis: Reddick was the star of this game, collecting 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries.

Edwards now has a team-leading 33 tackles and 2 sacks on the season.



Cornerback and safety

• 47 snaps each: James Bradberry, Marcus Epps, and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson



• 44 snaps: Zech McPhearson



• 42 snaps: Josiah Scott



• 3 snaps: Darius Slay

• 2 snaps: K'Von Wallace

Analysis: The weather conditions made the passing game difficult, but the Jaguars only had 148 net passing yards on a day that Avonte Maddox played zero snaps and Darius Slay only played three. Credit the Eagles' reserves for stepping up and filling in competently.

There was some pre-game debate as to whether Gardner-Johnson would move into the slot in relief of Maddox with another player (K'Von Wallace?) starting at safety, or if Josiah Scott would simply be the "next man up." It was the latter.

Bradberry had a very nice interception of Trevor Lawrence on a play in which the Eagles sent a heavy blitz. He seemed to be baiting Lawrence, and when the ball was released, he broke hard on it and made a nice play.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader