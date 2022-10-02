More Sports:

October 02, 2022

Miles Sanders runs wild in best performance of his career

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
USATSI_19166018.jpg Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Eagles running back Miles Sanders signals for a first down.

Head coach Nick Sirianni left little doubt over who the Eagles' top running back is following Sunday's 29-21 win over the Jaguars. 

"Miles Sanders is our No. 1 back!" Sirianni belted out to reporters in his postgame press conference.

Sirianni is never one to hold back from showcasing some energy. He was emphatic about Sanders' play, a day that saw the fourth-year running back rush for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns. 

"There ain't no question about it!" the head coach shouted about the Birds' RB1.

Sanders had a gigantic performance in a comeback win that keeps the Eagles as the lone undefeated team in the NFL. Given the way the Eagles fell into an early hole, mixed with the fanfare surrounding the return of his former coach Doug Pederson and the stakes of keeping a goose egg in the loss column, it was the best game of Sanders' career. 

Sanders has showcased incredible talent in his Eagles tenure. His burst and "home run" ability are elite. He's struggled, however, with fumbling woes, nagging injuries, and, at times, an overeagerness to bounce runs for huge gains instead of simply taking what he can get. On a wet and windy afternoon that saw the opposing Jaguars fumble five times, Sanders was in total control of the Eagles' offense, never fumbling, pounding his way to first down after first down, and killing the clock late. 

It was a game that had a vintage 2021 tint to it. The Eagles have been airing the ball out to start this season, but with weather conditions what they were at Lincoln Financial Field, the focus fell back on the ground game and Sanders. 

"We'll do whatever we need to do to win the football game and, of course, conditions are going to play into that," Sirianni said.

"Whatever the weather conditions are, we practice in this type of stuff," Sanders said about the elements. "We do everything we can to be prepared for this type of stuff."

Prepared they were. 

Credit to Sirianni. Credit to this offensive line that overcame injuries to both Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo. Sanders gassed up that unit, saying, "I'll take our o-line against anybody." Still, Sanders putting together with this type of game on a day where Mother Nature wasn't calling for a pass-first shootout is commendable. I'll be frank. I've wondered over the years if Sanders is the ideal back for this offense, but if he can come close to replicating outings like this when the passing attack needs to take a back seat, the Eagles are going to roll teams all season long. 

Look at the way he slithers between blockers and defenders alike on his first touchdown:

His vision on his second touchdown of the day is something I haven't seen from Sanders consistently in the past. He's patient. He knows when to deaccelerate and then, boom, he barrels his way into the end zone:

It was as complete of a game I've seen from Sanders.  

"I'm excited as heck," Sanders said to reporters after the game. Hey, the team's 4-0 for the first time since 2004. Why shouldn't he be? With more games like that, Sanders is going to have almost 70,000 people as excited as heck well into late January. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Miles Sanders Nick Sirianni Jacksonville Jaguars

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Financial investment volatility stock illustration

Managing Your Retirement Plan in a Down Market
Purchased -

Penn Medicine's Female Urology Program offers women relief for pelvic problems arising from childbirth

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Video shows suspects moments before fatal shooting of Roxborough High School football player, Nicholas Elizalde
Roxborough Football Shooting Philly

Sponsored

Could I have a spinal condition? It’s a scary question to ask, but an important one to get answered
Purchased - Woman sitting at her desk with back pain

Children's Health

Children with head lice can remain in school, new AAP guidelines say
Head lice school

Eagles

Week 4 NFL picks
Fletcher_Cox_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese95.jpg

Food & Drink

Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
Sonny's Famous Steaks Tripadvisor

Food & Drink

Devil's Den to close next month after 14 years – but first it's hosting a blowout block party
Devil's Den closing block party

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved