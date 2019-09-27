Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Packers

In the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 4 win over the Packers, the offense was on the field for 62 snaps, while the defense was on the field for 81. Let's see how those snaps were distributed, with analysis.

Quarterback and offensive line

• 62 snaps each: Carson Wentz, Jason Peters, Isaac Seumalo, Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson



• 3 snaps: Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Analysis: All five O-line starters played the entirety of the game, and it looked as though they were dominant (re-watch pending), at least in the run game.

Running back

• 33 snaps: Jordan Howard



• 22 snaps: Miles Sanders



• 7 snaps: Darren Sproles

Analysis: The rushing attack was on fire Sunday night. We nitpick the running back usage quite a bit here, but Doug Pederson and Duce Staley did a great job of snap count allocation, based on the flow of the game.

Wide receiver

• 56 snaps: Nelson Agholor



• 50 snaps: Alshon Jeffery



• 40 snaps: Mack Hollins



• 6 snaps: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside



Analysis: Agholor had one target and no catches. Carson Wentz would never admit this, but it's fair to wonder whether he has lost some trust in Agholor's hands. Jeffery, who is clearly not 100 percent, in my opinion, got little-to-no separation all night, and got targeted 9 times.



Tight end

• 47 snaps: Zach Ertz



• 43 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 3 snaps: Alex Ellis



Analysis: Goedert was on the field for 69 percent of the snaps, and his usefulness as a blocker in the run game was on full display.

Defensive line

• 61 snaps each: Fletcher Cox and Derek Barnett



• 60 snaps: Brandon Graham



• 48 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway



• 41 snaps: Akeem Spence

• 28 snaps: Josh Sweat



• 27 snaps: Vinny Curry



• 2 snaps: Daeshon Hall



Analysis: OMG, Daeshon Hall played!

Linebacker

• 81 snaps: Nigel Bradham



• 56 snaps: Zach Brown



• 13 snaps: Kamu Grugier-Hill



• 12 snaps: Nate Gerry



Analysis: Grugier-Hill got his first playing time of the season, but he got eased back into action. I would expect him to play more snaps Week 5 at home against the Jets.



Defensive backs

• 81 snaps each: Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod



• 79 snaps: Rasul Douglas



• 71 snaps: Avonte Maddox



• 65 snaps: Andrew Sendejo



• 12 snaps: Johnathan Cyprien



• 10 snaps: Sidney Jones



• 2 snaps: Craig James



Analysis: Way back in May, Jim Schwartz was asked about Sidney Jones' need to get stronger. It was pointed out to Schwartz that Jones is only around 180 pounds.

"I don't know that weight has a lot to do with it," he said. "I think there are a couple things with corners. It's a tough skillset to play corner when you have to be able to run with world-class athletes down the field.

"Then you also have to step up and take on a pulling guard that weighs 330 pounds or take down a running back that weighs 250. A lot of times those are mutually exclusive skillsets, and corners have to have those. The way that you handle those things is you really have to be – I don’t want to say just strong, but strong is a lot of different ways.



"No. 1, strong being able to take those plays on. No. 2 having the wherewithal to withstand those over the course of 16 games. I have had some really good corners in my history. A lot of them were 400- pound benchers. The 400 pound bench didn't show up in the way that they played, but it showed up in the fact that they were able to play 16 games and be on the field.



"As you're working to get stronger, you're working to be more consistent and be available more, so I think that goes into it."



Jones had to leave early, again, with a hamstring injury, and he could miss some games. We'll see. But certainly, his lack of strength is costing him yet again.

On the other hand, there's Rodney McLeod. A lot of guys who come back from serious knee injuries will tell you until they're blue in the face that they are fully recovered and not hampered by their injury in any way. Usually, that's not true. With McLeod, it may very well be, as he has been a standout on the defense so far this season.

Craig James sure made the most of his 2 snaps.

Get well soon, Avonte.

