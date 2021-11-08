Eagles snap count analysis: Week 9 vs. Chargers

November 08, 2021
In their Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 57 snaps on offense, and 69 not so nice snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.
• 57 snaps: Jalen Hurts
Analysis: Hurts' numbers from Sunday look good. He was 11 of 17 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 115.3 QB rating, and 10 rushes for 62 yards.
Assuming he stays healthy, Hurts is on pace for 933 rushing yards, only 28 sacks taken, and 8 INTs. He's moving the chains with his legs, and he hasn't turned the ball over much, which is great. However, it's the plays that are left on the field that are killers, and as Hurts himself even acknowledged, off-target throws to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith contributed to the loss.
• 25 snaps: Boston Scott
• 23 snaps: Jordan Howard
• 11 snaps: Kenny Gainwell
Analysis: Howard ran 17 times for 71 yards and a TD, while Scott ran 10 times for 40 yards. Gainwell only got 2 carries, one of which went for a short TD. I think that fans are just happy to see that the Eagles are running the ball, so they haven't complained about who is actually getting those carries, but at some point it's going to make sense to see more of Gainwell and less of the guys who may not have a long-term future with the team.
• 55 snaps: Quez Watkins
• 44 snaps: DeVonta Smith
• 29 snaps: Jalen Reagor
• 2 snaps: John Hightower
• 1 snap: Greg Ward
Analysis: Smith had his second 100-yard game of the season, and he got in the end zone for the first time since the first offensive drive of the season against the Falcons.
The Eagles had some shot plays called for Watkins, but they either weren't there, or Hurts got pressured before they could develop.
Reagor had 1 catch for -6 yards. He has 21 catches on the season for 159 yards and a Ward-like 7.6 yards per catch.
• 53 snaps: Dallas Goedert
• 28 snaps: Jack Stoll
• 14 snaps: Tyree Jackson
Analysis: Jackson got his first action of the season, and it looked like the Chargers may have called a timeout because they didn't like a matchup on him in the slot? That's just a guess, but prior to the timeout they had a shorter defender on him.
Goedert had 3 catches for 43 yards, but could have had more if Hurts were able to hit him running wide open down the field.
• 57 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson
Analysis: Even with a few injuries early this season, the O-line has held up better than they did a year ago.
It worth noting that Brandon Brooks got injured Week 2, and his timeline for recovery was around 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson, so he could be returning to the lineup soon.
• 57 snaps: Fletcher Cox
• 55 snaps: Derek Barnett
• 52 snaps: Javon Hargrave
• 42 snaps: Josh Sweat
• 31 snaps: Milton Williams
• 18 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway
• 12 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan
• 8 snaps: Tarron Jackson
• 3 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu
Analysis: They may as well have all played 0 snaps, and who would know the difference?
• 66 snaps: T.J. Edwards
• 49 snaps: Davion Taylor
• 31 snaps: Genard Avery
• 10 snaps: Alex Singleton
Analysis: Edwards is the Eagles' best linebacker, by far. Put his instincts and awareness into Taylor's body and you'd have an All-Pro player.
• 68 snaps: Steve Nelson and Rodney McLeod
• 62 snaps: Anthony Harris
• 44 snaps: Darius Slay
• 26 snaps: Marcus Epps
• 24 snaps: Zech McPhearson
• 22 snaps: Avonte Maddox
• 11 snaps: Andre Chachere
Analysis: The Eagles have gotten good health luck at the corner spot this season, until Sunday, when Slay left with a hamstring injury, and Maddox left with a knee injury.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader