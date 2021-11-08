More Sports:

November 08, 2021

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 9 vs. Chargers

By Jimmy Kempski
Darius Slay left the game against the Chargers early with a hamstring injury.

In their Week 9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 57 snaps on offense, and 69 not so nice snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 57 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Analysis: Hurts' numbers from Sunday look good. He was 11 of 17 for 162 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 115.3 QB rating, and 10 rushes for 62 yards. 

Assuming he stays healthy, Hurts is on pace for 933 rushing yards, only 28 sacks taken, and 8 INTs. He's moving the chains with his legs, and he hasn't turned the ball over much, which is great. However, it's the plays that are left on the field that are killers, and as Hurts himself even acknowledged, off-target throws to Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith contributed to the loss.

Running back

• 25 snaps: Boston Scott

• 23 snaps: Jordan Howard

• 11 snaps: Kenny Gainwell

Analysis: Howard ran 17 times for 71 yards and a TD, while Scott ran 10 times for 40 yards. Gainwell only got 2 carries, one of which went for a short TD. I think that fans are just happy to see that the Eagles are running the ball, so they haven't complained about who is actually getting those carries, but at some point it's going to make sense to see more of Gainwell and less of the guys who may not have a long-term future with the team.

Wide receiver

• 55 snaps: Quez Watkins

• 44 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 29 snaps: Jalen Reagor

• 2 snaps: John Hightower

• 1 snap: Greg Ward

Analysis: Smith had his second 100-yard game of the season, and he got in the end zone for the first time since the first offensive drive of the season against the Falcons.

The Eagles had some shot plays called for Watkins, but they either weren't there, or Hurts got pressured before they could develop.

Reagor had 1 catch for -6 yards. He has 21 catches on the season for 159 yards and a Ward-like 7.6 yards per catch.

Tight end

• 53 snaps: Dallas Goedert

• 28 snaps: Jack Stoll

• 14 snaps: Tyree Jackson

Analysis: Jackson got his first action of the season, and it looked like the Chargers may have called a timeout because they didn't like a matchup on him in the slot? That's just a guess, but prior to the timeout they had a shorter defender on him.

Goedert had 3 catches for 43 yards, but could have had more if Hurts were able to hit him running wide open down the field.

Offensive line

• 57 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Jack Driscoll, Lane Johnson

Analysis: Even with a few injuries early this season, the O-line has held up better than they did a year ago. 

It worth noting that Brandon Brooks got injured Week 2, and his timeline for recovery was around 8 weeks, per Lane Johnson, so he could be returning to the lineup soon.

Defensive line

• 57 snaps: Fletcher Cox

• 55 snaps: Derek Barnett

• 52 snaps: Javon Hargrave

• 42 snaps: Josh Sweat

• 31 snaps: Milton Williams

• 18 snaps: Hassan Ridgeway

• 12 snaps: Ryan Kerrigan

• 8 snaps: Tarron Jackson

• 3 snaps: Marlon Tuipulotu

Analysis: They may as well have all played 0 snaps, and who would know the difference?

Linebacker

• 66 snaps: T.J. Edwards

• 49 snaps: Davion Taylor

• 31 snaps: Genard Avery

• 10 snaps: Alex Singleton

Analysis: Edwards is the Eagles' best linebacker, by far. Put his instincts and awareness into Taylor's body and you'd have an All-Pro player.

Cornerback and safety

• 68 snaps: Steve Nelson and Rodney McLeod

• 62 snaps: Anthony Harris

• 44 snaps: Darius Slay

• 26 snaps: Marcus Epps

• 24 snaps: Zech McPhearson

• 22 snaps: Avonte Maddox

• 11 snaps: Andre Chachere

Analysis: The Eagles have gotten good health luck at the corner spot this season, until Sunday, when Slay left with a hamstring injury, and Maddox left with a knee injury.

Carson Wentz tracker

As you're aware, the Eagles traded Carson Wentz to the Colts for a second-round pick that can become a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, or he plays 70 percent of the Colts' snaps, plus the Colts make the playoffs. Be sure to check out our Carson Wentz snap tracker here.

