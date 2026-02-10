Eagles stay or go: Offensive tackle

Over the next few weeks, we'll be taking a position-by-position look at which players will likely be back with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2026, and which ones likely won't. Today we'll continue on with the offensive tackles.

Lane Johnson

Johnson was the elite player in 2025 that he always is... until he suffered a Lisfranc injury, which ultimately cost him the last eight games of the season, a stretch during which the Eagles had a 3-5 record. Let's go ahead and update the Eagles' records when Lane doesn't play, since 2016:

• 2016: 2-8

• 2017: 1-0

• 2018: 0-1

• 2019: 3-1 (0-1 in playoffs)

• 2020: 2-7

• 2021: 1-3

• 2022: 1-1

• 2023: 1-0

• 2024: 1-1

• 2025: 3-5

• TOTAL: 15-27 (0.357)

By comparison, the Giants have a winning percentage of 0.336 since 2016. So, the Eagles are a tiny bit better than the Giants when Lane doesn't play.

There was some worry on social media that Johnson might lean toward retirement because Jeff Stoutland is no longer the Eagles' offensive line coach. But per Spotrac, Johnson is owed $41.7 million in cash in 2026. Spoiler: I think he'll get over the loss of Stoutland pretty quickly and keep on playing. Stay .

Stay or go: Lane Johnson

Jordan Mailata

On an offensive line that saw Johnson miss eight games; and Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens play below their standard due to injuries, Mailata was the one Eagles offensive line stalwart in 2025. The Eagles are going to have to reload along their offensive line in the draft this year, but the one player they should have no worries about for the foreseeable future is Mailata, who is playing on a very team-friendly contract that runs through 2028.

Stay or go: Jordan Mailata

Fred Johnson

Johnson appeared in all 18 of the Eagles' games in 2025, and started 9. He played a career-high 626 regular season snaps, plus another 72 in the playoffs. He played 521 snaps at RT in relief of Lane Johnson, and 67 snaps at LT in the Week 18 "resting starters" game against the Commanders.

Johnson was fine enough in relief of Lane Johnson, but was pretty obviously a major downgrade, which is going to be true of any backup trying to fill the shoes of one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history.

Last offseason, Johnson signed with the Jaguars in hopes of competing for a starting job. He did not win a starting job in their training camp, and the Jags traded him back to the Eagles for a late Day 3 pick.

Johnson wants to start, and knows that will not happen in Philly as long as Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson stay healthy. My guess is that he'll once again look around the league and try to sign with a team that he believes offers a better chance to earn a starting spot. Go .

Stay or go: Fred Johnson

Cameron Williams

Williams had a rough rookie training camp, in my opinion, but he made the team's initial 53-man roster. That was short-lived, as he was placed on IR with a shoulder injury after Week 1.

Williams was activated to the 53-man roster in advance of the "resting starters" game. He played 51 snaps, and was matched up all day against a future Hall of Famer in Von Miller. I'll be curious to take a look at that performance during the extreme dead period of the NFL calendar, but my perception of that performance in the immediate aftermath of that game was that it went about as expected.

Williams will have a chance to make the roster again in 2026, but he'll still have to earn it. Back in camp .

Stay or go: Cameron Williams

Myles Hinton

Hinton was a sixth-round rookie who was up and down in training camp. (I thought he had a better camp than Williams, but only marginally so.)

Prior to 53-man cutdowns, the Eagles placed Hinton on IR (designation to return) with a back injury. They opened his 21-day practice window in November, so he did get to practice with the team in-season for three weeks, but those 21 days passed without the Eagles elevating him to the 53-man roster, and his season was over.

Hinton's rookie year was essentially a redshirt season. He'll have a chance to show what he can do again in 2026, but with no guarantees to make the roster. He'll be back in camp .

Stay or go: Myles Hinton

#JimmyVerdict Stay or Go Results

Green = Stay

Red = Go

Blue = Will be back in camp in 2025, but a 53-man roster spot is not a given.

Position 1 2 3 4 QB Jalen Hurts

(stay) Tanner McKee

(stay) Sam Howell

(go) RB Saquon Barkley

(stay) Tank Bigsby

(stay) Will Shipley

(stay) A.J. Dillon

(go) WR A.J. Brown

(go) DeVonta Smith

(stay) Jahan Dotson

(go) Darius Cooper

(back in camp) WR (cont.) Britain Covey

(back in camp) Johnny Wilson

(back in camp) TE/FB Dallas Goedert

(go) Grant Calcaterra

(go) Kylen Granson

(go) Cameron Latu

(back in camp) TE/FB (cont.) Ben VanSumeren

(back in camp) OT Lane Johnson

(stay) Jordan Mailata

(stay) Fred Johnson

(go) Cameron Williams

(back in camp) OT (cont.) Myles Hinton

(back in camp) OG C ED iDL OBLB CB S K/P/LS

