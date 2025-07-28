More Sports:

July 28, 2025

How Philly sports' champions followed up their title runs

The Eagles will be looking to become Philadelphia's first repeat champion since the 1974 and 1975 Flyers.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Saquon-Barkley-Eagles-Supr-Bowl-Feb-2025-NFL.jpg Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles want to be celebrating again by the end of the new 2025 season.

Championships don't come around often in Philadelphia, so when they do, they're savored by fans for every last second.

But eventually, the page turns, and for teams and fans both, attention shifts to the follow-up of how to do it all again. 

That's where the Eagles are at now, having returned to training camp after their complete dismantling of the dynasty Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX from back in February.

Other Philadelphia teams, across the Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers, have been there before, too.

Most have stayed in the playoff mix the year after reaching the top of the mountain, but fell short of repeating.

However, there are two Philadelphia teams that have seen their back-to-back bids fully through: the 1948 and 1949 Eagles for the NFL Championship and the 1974 and 1975 Flyers for the Stanley Cup. 

The 2025 Eagles will look to become the third in pursuit of consecutive Super Bowl titles, which the city has never seen before. 

Here's a quick look back at Philadelphia sports' champions and how they defended the title the following season:

Team  Title YearFollow-up 
Eagles194811-1, Won NFL Championship 
Eagles19496-6, 3rd in American Division 
Eagles196010-4, 2nd in East Division 
Sixers1966-6762-20, Lost East Division Finals 
Flyers1973-7451-18-11, Won Stanley Cup 
Flyers1974-7551-13-16, Lost Stanley Cup Final 
Phillies1980*Won 1st Half, Lost NLDS 
Sixers198352-30, Lost 1st Round 
Phillies200893-69, Lost World Series 
Eagles 20179-7, Lost Divisional Round 
Eagles2024??? 


*The 1981 season was affected by a player strike, which altered its format. Clubs could qualify for the postseason by winning their respective division in either the first or second half of the season. The Phillies punched their ticket back by winning the NL East in the first half. In the second half, they finished third.

Note: As a franchise, the Sixers have won the NBA title three times in 1955, 1967, and 1983, but that first time in '55 was as the Syracuse Nationals in New York, not as the Philadelphia 76ers. That 1954-55 season isn't included in the table above as a result.

NFL history suggests that the Eagles' road to a Super Bowl repeat will be tough, but not impossible. 

There have been nine successful back-to-back bids in the league's Super Bowl era, with each of those teams generally sharing the same trait of having had stellar defenses – something the current Eagles possess, too. 

To see the NFL's list of repeat Super Bowl champions and the past 15 years of Super Bowl follow-up results as they relate to the Eagles, click HERE.

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

