How Philly sports' champions followed up their title runs

Championships don't come around often in Philadelphia, so when they do, they're savored by fans for every last second.

But eventually, the page turns, and for teams and fans both, attention shifts to the follow-up of how to do it all again.

That's where the Eagles are at now, having returned to training camp after their complete dismantling of the dynasty Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX from back in February.

Other Philadelphia teams, across the Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers, have been there before, too.

Most have stayed in the playoff mix the year after reaching the top of the mountain, but fell short of repeating.

However, there are two Philadelphia teams that have seen their back-to-back bids fully through: the 1948 and 1949 Eagles for the NFL Championship and the 1974 and 1975 Flyers for the Stanley Cup.

The 2025 Eagles will look to become the third in pursuit of consecutive Super Bowl titles, which the city has never seen before.

Here's a quick look back at Philadelphia sports' champions and how they defended the title the following season:

Team Title Year Follow-up Eagles 1948 11-1, Won NFL Championship Eagles 1949 6-6, 3rd in American Division Eagles 1960 10-4, 2nd in East Division Sixers 1966-67 62-20, Lost East Division Finals Flyers 1973-74 51-18-11, Won Stanley Cup Flyers 1974-75 51-13-16, Lost Stanley Cup Final Phillies 1980 *Won 1st Half, Lost NLDS Sixers 1983 52-30, Lost 1st Round Phillies 2008 93-69, Lost World Series Eagles 2017 9-7, Lost Divisional Round Eagles 2024 ???





*The 1981 season was affected by a player strike, which altered its format. Clubs could qualify for the postseason by winning their respective division in either the first or second half of the season. The Phillies punched their ticket back by winning the NL East in the first half. In the second half, they finished third.

Note: As a franchise, the Sixers have won the NBA title three times in 1955, 1967, and 1983, but that first time in '55 was as the Syracuse Nationals in New York, not as the Philadelphia 76ers. That 1954-55 season isn't included in the table above as a result.

NFL history suggests that the Eagles' road to a Super Bowl repeat will be tough, but not impossible.

There have been nine successful back-to-back bids in the league's Super Bowl era, with each of those teams generally sharing the same trait of having had stellar defenses – something the current Eagles possess, too.

To see the NFL's list of repeat Super Bowl champions and the past 15 years of Super Bowl follow-up results as they relate to the Eagles, click HERE.

