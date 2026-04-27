Black bear spotted stealing trash in Chester County

A black bear is reportedly roaming Chester County — and looting residents' garbage for snacks in the middle of the night.

West Vincent Township police alerted the community to the furry freegan in a social media post Monday. Law enforcement said it had received multiple reports of a black bear in the area and asked residents to call 911 if they spotted the animal or captured video of it, so officials could notify the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

At least one person already caught the black bear on camera. West Vincent Township police shared nighttime Nest footage of the animal rummaging through trash cans outside a suburban home and scampering off with a bag of garbage in its mouth.

While black bears tend to avoid people and are rarely aggressive, officials advised Chester County residents to clean their grills, bring in bird feeders and secure their garbage cans as a precaution. Pets should also be closely monitored, especially around dusk and dawn.

"Remember: This bear is likely just passing through in search of snacks and a shortcut," West Vincent Township police wrote on Facebook. "Let’s not make your backyard the local buffet."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission confirmed it had likewise received reports of the bear. Black bears are "infrequently seen" in Chester County, a spokesperson said, but not unprecedented. A 250-pound black bear was on the loose in Coatesville for about a week back in 2020. The game commission eventually caught it with a trap of donuts.

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