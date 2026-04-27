More News:

April 27, 2026

Black bear spotted stealing trash in Chester County

West Vincent Township officials urged residents to clean grills, secure garbage cans and call 911 if they see the animal.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bears
Black bear Chester County Public domain/USFWS

A black bear is on the loose in West Vincent Township, Chester County. The animal above was photographed in Moosehorn National Wildlife Refuge in Maine.

A black bear is reportedly roaming Chester County — and looting residents' garbage for snacks in the middle of the night.

West Vincent Township police alerted the community to the furry freegan in a social media post Monday. Law enforcement said it had received multiple reports of a black bear in the area and asked residents to call 911 if they spotted the animal or captured video of it, so officials could notify the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

MORE: Taryn Hatcher is giving away her Phillies gear to raise money for the Pennsylvania SPCA

At least one person already caught the black bear on camera. West Vincent Township police shared nighttime Nest footage of the animal rummaging through trash cans outside a suburban home and scampering off with a bag of garbage in its mouth.

While black bears tend to avoid people and are rarely aggressive, officials advised Chester County residents to clean their grills, bring in bird feeders and secure their garbage cans as a precaution. Pets should also be closely monitored, especially around dusk and dawn.

"Remember: This bear is likely just passing through in search of snacks and a shortcut," West Vincent Township police wrote on Facebook. "Let’s not make your backyard the local buffet."

The Pennsylvania Game Commission confirmed it had likewise received reports of the bear. Black bears are "infrequently seen" in Chester County, a spokesperson said, but not unprecedented. A 250-pound black bear was on the loose in Coatesville for about a week back in 2020. The game commission eventually caught it with a trap of donuts.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bears Chester County Pennsylvania Game Commission

Featured

Lehigh Country Club 2

Jefferson Lehigh Valley Classic presented by Sodexo tees up this fall
Limited - Destination Gettysburg PV2

You can’t tell the story of America without Gettysburg

Just In

Must Read

2026 Election

What's at stake in the Pa. primary?

Pennsylvania Primary Election

Sponsored

Parx Casino opens new hotel

Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Addiction

When people in addiction go missing, their loved ones often turn to Facebook groups to find them

Kensington Addiction Facebook

Books

Author uses billboard on I-95 to promote body autonomy and new book 'Fat Swim'

Fat Swim billboard

Performances

‘The Outsiders’ musical is coming to Philly this May

OUTSIDERS Tour - Ensemble ARts

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Key quotes from Joel Embiid's first media availability since appendectomy after Game 4 loss

Embiid 4.27.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved