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April 27, 2026

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Tuesday; full injury reports ahead of Game 5

Joel Embiid returned to action 17 days after an emergency appendectomy, but the Sixers fell well short of the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday.

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By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 4.27.26 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

How much more can the Sixers ask for from Joel Embiid?

Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is listed as probable for Game 5 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:

Embiid, just 17 days after an emergency appendectomy, played 34 minutes and posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Sunday night, but the Sixers were thrashed by the Boston Celtics. Their season is on the brink, facing a 3-1 series deficit entering Tuesday's game against a Boston team which has once again posted an empty injury report.

MOREKey quotes from Embiid's first availability since surgery after Game 4 loss

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Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

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