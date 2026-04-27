Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Celtics on Tuesday; full injury reports ahead of Game 5

April 27, 2026
Joel Embiid (post appendectomy surgery recovery) is listed as probable for Game 5 of the Sixers' first-round series against the Celtics in Boston on Tuesday night, according to the team's initial injury report for the game unveiled on Monday:
The Sixers have an injury report for tomorrow's Game 5 @ Boston:— Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) April 27, 2026
Joel Embiid – post appendectomy surgery recovery – PROBABLE
Embiid, just 17 days after an emergency appendectomy, played 34 minutes and posted 26 points, 10 rebounds and six assists on Sunday night, but the Sixers were thrashed by the Boston Celtics. Their season is on the brink, facing a 3-1 series deficit entering Tuesday's game against a Boston team which has once again posted an empty injury report.
MORE: Key quotes from Embiid's first availability since surgery after Game 4 loss