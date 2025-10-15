Eagles trade deadline: An initial look at potential trade partners and players of interest

With the Philadelphia Eagles at 4-2 after six games — but struggling to find their identity and in need of filling a number of holes on their roster — let's take an initial look at the teams around the NFL that make sense as trade partners prior to the November 4 trade deadline.

Below are all the NFL teams that have a 2-4 record or worse, with a quick explanation of each of their likely trade deadline activity. Note: We'll have more detailed analysis on some individual players who could be of particular interest soon. For now, below is a simple menu of about 20 players from teams with bad records who make sense, to varying degrees.

New York Jets (0-6, -47 point differential)

The Jets are the league's lone winless team. They should be primed to sell.

Friendly trade partner? Yes, the Eagles made a draft day trade with the Jets in April.

Players who make sense: EDGE Jermaine Johnson, TE Jeremy Ruckert.

Tennessee Titans (1-5, -78 point differential)

The Titans have already thrown in the towel on the season, as evidenced by their firing of head coach Brian Callahan.

Friendly trade partner? Sure, why not? They're an AFC team and they voted to keep the Tush Push.

Players who make sense: iDL Jeffery Simmons, CB L'Jarius Sneed, CB Roger McCreary, EDGE Arden Key.

Cleveland Browns (1-5, -64 point differential)

The Browns had to know this would be a lost season before it even began, given that they entered training camp with guys like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and a couple of rookies at quarterback.

Friendly trade partner? Yes. The Eagles have a friendly relationship with the Browns, who practiced jointly with the Eagles this summer, and who they traded Pickett to in March. Also GM Andrew Berry formerly worked for the Eagles, and his twin brother Adam still does.

Players who make sense: CB Denzel Ward.

Baltimore Ravens (1-5, -50 point differential)

The Ravens have had a miserable season due to injuries to a bunch of their best players, including Lamar Jackson. However, with Jackson likely to return soon, I imagine the Ravens will believe they can still catch the Steelers in the AFC North or some of the Wild Card teams in the AFC. They're unlikely to sell until they lose a few more games, and even then, they're probably only likely to trade players they don't think will be back on the team in 2026.

Friendly trade partner? Sure, but they're probably not ready.

Players who make sense: EDGE Kyle Van Noy, CB Marlon Humphrey.

New Orleans Saints (1-5, -49 point differential)

The Saints headed into 2025 in a clear rebuild year. They should be eager to sell off aging vets for draft picks.

Friendly trade partner? Yes, GM Mickey Loomis makes a lot of deals with the Eagles, and former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the Saints' head coach.

Players who make sense: DL Cameron Jordan, EDGE Carl Granderson, S Justin Reid.

Miami Dolphins (1-5, -40 point differential)

Mike McDaniel's firing feels imminent, and a Dolphins fire sale could be on the horizon.

Friendly trade partner? Sure, AFC team. Why not?

Players who make sense: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, EDGE Bradley Chubb.

Cincinnati Bengals (2-4, -80 point differential)

The Bengals are are a disaster, and they were actually buyers last week, trading for Joe Flacco in an attempt to save their season. They seem to be reluctant to accept that their season is cooked.

Friendly trade partner? No. The Bengals are a notoriously difficult team to deal with. They simply don't make many trades, and are a rare team that hasn't done a deal with Howie Roseman since Roseman reassumed his GM role in 2016.

Players who make sense: EDGE Trey Hendrickson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-4, -46 point differential)

The Raiders are already a couple of games behind the Chargers and Broncos and one behind the Chiefs. Geno Smith has been horrendous, as he has thrown for 7 TDs vs. 10 INTs. The Raiders were already in one of the toughest divisions in football, and their season is clearly going nowhere.

Friendly trade partner? Yes. The Eagles traded iDL Thomas Booker to Las Vegas for CB Jakorian Bennett during training camp.

Players who make sense: TE Michael Mayer, DL Tyree Wilson.

New York Giants (2-4, -23 point differential)

The Giants should look to trade players on their roster if they can fetch good returns, but with Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen in full-on survival mode, they are more likely to try to win as many games as possible this season. Trading good players won't help those efforts.

Friendly trade partner? God no. Much like the Cowboys weren't going to trade Micah Parsons to the Eagles under any circumstances, the Giants aren't going to help the Eagles any more than they already have.

Players who make sense: A guy like Kayvon Thibodeaux would make sense, but it's not even worth scanning the Giants' roster because they're not going to send a good player to Philly.

Arizona Cardinals (2-4, +3 point differential)

Jonathan Gannon is on the hot seat, so he most assuredly will not want to trade players who can help the Cardinals win games this season, but that might not be up to him. GM Monti Ossenfort is on much more stable ground, and could deal if it's worth his while.

Friendly trade partner? There's some hard feelings here, after the Cardinals engaged in improper contact with Gannon while the Eagles were preparing to play in the Super Bowl, causing the Cardinals to lose draft capital to the Eagles. The Eagles would no doubt deal with the Cardinals if they can acquire a player they like, but my guess is that the Cardinals would prefer to deal with other teams.

Players who make sense: EDGE Baron Browning, DL Calais Campbell.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader