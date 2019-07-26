More Sports:

July 26, 2019

Eagles training camp practice notes, Day 2: Some cornerback stuff

Jimmy Kempski
Eagles defensive backs Avonte Maddox and Cre'von LeBlanc

Day 2 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and like Day 1, practice notes won't be a-plenty. The thinking is that action will ramp up a bit on Saturday, before the team has its first day off on Sunday. Still, as always, we have notes.

• With Jalen Mills on PUP and Ronald Darby still not a full participant, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas have been starting on the outside, with Sidney Jones coming in as the nickel, but playing outside while Maddox moves into the slot.

The non-Mills, non-Darby hierarchy of corners at the moment seems to be:

  1. Maddox
  2. Douglas
  3. Jones
  4. Cre'Von LeBlanc

LeBlanc missed practice today. As a result, a number of reporters noted that he was healthy yesterday both on the field and in the locker room, and wondered aloud on Twitter whether he may have been held out because a trade was near.

Logically, a trade of LeBlanc would make sense, but that's not why he was out. According to Jim Schwartz, it was injury-related. And so ended an hour of fun for "Eagles Twitter."

• Jones had a nice play today, by the way, breaking up an out route by Marken Michel.

Carson Wentz looked good, blah blah blah. One point that I will make is that while accurate, when his throws are a little off-target, they tend to be high. That has always been the case with him, as opposed to Donovan McNabb, king of the worm burners. To note, as a rookie, when Wentz threw high, he threw very high, as in, Manute Bol wouldn't have a shot at catching his misfires. 

His high throws nowadays are still catchable, and there were two examples of that today. On a throw down the field, Wentz threw high to DeSean Jackson, who made a nice play on the ball. Jackson leaped for it, but jumped too early. Still, he hung in the air for a beat, Michael Jordan-style, and plucked the ball out of the air. Jackson is still a hell of an athlete, in case you missed our spring practice notes.

On another somewhat high throw, Zach Ertz reached up and made a one-handed stab.

• On one play during 11-on-11's, Nate Sudfeld confidently made a check at the line, pre-snap, and then completed a pass to his tight end near the sideline. (Richard Rodgers, I think.) 

As we noted in our quarterbacks preview, Sudfeld is the fifth-most tenured backup quarterback in the NFL. For the the sake of saving you a click (and maybe adding some filler on a weak notes day, ha), here's the list of backup quarterbacks around the NFL, via Ourlads.com, in order of how long they've been with their respective teams:

TeamNo. 2 QB (via Ourlads)Acquired by team
 FalconsMatt Schaub Mar-16 
49ersNick MullensMay-17
CowboysCooper RushMay-17
ColtsJacoby BrissettSep-17
EaglesNate SudfeldSep-17
PatriotsBrian HoyerNov-17
BearsChase DanielMar-18
BrownsDrew StantonMar-18
ChiefsChad HenneMar-18
PackersDeShone KizerMar-18
JaguarsTanner LeeApr-18
PanthersTaylor HeinickeApr-18
RavensRobert Griffin IIIApr-18
SteelersMason RudolphApr-18
SaintsTeddy BridgewaterAug-18
BillsMatt BarkleyOct-18
SeahawksPaxton LynchJan-19
BuccaneersBlaine GabbertMar-19
CardinalsBrett HundleyMar-19
ChargersTyrod TaylorMar-19
DolphinsRyan FitzpatrickMar-19
JetsTrevor SiemianMar-19
RaidersMike GlennonMar-19
RamsBlake BortlesMar-19
TexansA.J. McCarronMar-19
TitansRyan TannehillMar-19
WashingtonCase KeenumMar-19
BengalsRyan FinleyApr-19
BroncosDrew LockApr-19
GiantsDaniel JonesApr-19
LionsTom SavageApr-19
VikingsSean MannionApr-19

I guess the point that I'm going too far to make here is that Sudfeld should know the offense inside and out by now, and it's an encouraging sign to see him take command of it at the line of scrimmage on the second day of camp.

Mack Hollins is alive, and he's actually making some plays in the regular offense, working at times with the first team. I think some fans have this perception that Hollins was dogging it, because he has been out so long with an injury that seemingly shouldn't have taken so long to heal. To note, that's not at all who Hollins is, in my view.

• I swear I'm not creepy note: Miles Sanders has thick thighs. 

• In fourth-string news, 6'6, 220-pound wide receiver Carlton Agudosi skied over Jeremiah McKinnon deep down the field on a throw from Cody Kessler. He made a similarly nice play in the spring, going high over Maddox and Douglas for an impressive catch.

Back in the spring, we noted that Agudosi is almost certainly going to win the "Ifeanyi Momah Award For Excellence in Being Tall and Getting Some Fans Super Excited For His Tallness."

Agudosi cracked the Cardinals' 53-man roster in 2017, but never appeared in a game.

Jake Elliott had a field goal session today, which I missed because I was rummaging through each of the guest fan tents for Oikos smoothies. I only caught his last two kicks, a miss from 46 (I think), and a make from the same distance. And I didn't even find any smoothies. I promise I'll do better.

