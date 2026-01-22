More Sports:

January 22, 2026

Eagles' Vic Fangio up for Assistant Coach of the Year award at NFL Honors

The Eagles' defense was their saving grace this season, and Fangio was a huge part in that as defensive coordinator.

By Nick Tricome
Vic Fangio

Vic Fangio gave the Eagles a constant lifeline this season.

Vic Fangio's part in keeping the Eagles afloat through this season will be up for some recognition during Super Bowl weekend.

The Philly defensive coordinator was announced as one of the finalists for Assistant Coach of the Year at NFL Honors, the league revealed Thursday morning.

It was a bizarre 2025 season for the Eagles, one in which they were getting by for so long until their offense kept continually stalling out to the point where they couldn't recover.

Their defense, though, from Week 10 onward was a pretty dominant group and always left the Eagles with a chance.

Under Fangio's command, the Eagles held solid offenses in the Packers and Lions to under 10 points in back-to-back weeks, then in Week 17 in Buffalo, they limited Josh Allen and the Bills to just 12 points, even though the defense was left needing to make stop after stop until the very last second.

The Philly defense was suffocating, and saw young corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean develop into All-Pros, Zack Baun and Nakobe Dean stand as excellent linebackers, and Jalyx Hunt, Moro Ojomo, and Jordan Davis grow into fearsome rushers up front to make it all so.

And throughout, Fangio has largely been credited for making the puzzle fully fit together. 

He may get some hardware out of it now. Just not the kind he and the Eagles were ultimately hoping for.

