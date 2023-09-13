Eagles-Vikings: Staff picks, betting odds and more for Week 2

The Eagles took the season opener up in New England on Sunday, but didn't look quite like the NFC juggernaut many expected them to be.



But they didn't look like that in Week 1 last season either, then came home and just whaled on Minnesota in front of a ravenous Lincoln Financial Field crowd.

They're coming home for Week 2 on Thursday night, and guess who's coming to town?

Does history repeat?

Here's what our writers think:

STREAM: PRIME (Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

RADIO: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick)

NFL Week 2 betting odds



Book Spread Money Line Total (O/U) DraftKings PHI -6 MIN +215

PHI -265 49 FanDuel PHI -6.5 MIN +220

PHI -270 49.5 BetMGM PHI -6.5 MIN +220

PHI -275 49 UniBet PHI -6 MIN +215

PHI -275 49 PointsBet PHI -6.5 MIN +220

PHI -270 49

• PREDICTIONS •

Jimmy Kempski

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-0

PICK: Eagles 34, Vikings 23

The depth of the Eagles' back seven will be tested, as CB James Bradberry, S Reed Blankenship, and LB Nakobe Dean are all out. That's not ideal against a talented trio of Vikings pass catchers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. The question is whether or not Kirk Cousins will be given enough time to throw to those targets in front of a banged-up offensive line, as C Garrett Bradbury won't play, and star LT Christian Darrisaw is questionable. The Eagles' pass rush owned the Patriots up front in Week 1, but Mac Jones was usually able to get the ball out quickly and find his targets in the middle of the field. Can the Eagles take away Cousins' first read and make him hold onto the ball a half-second longer? That will go a long way in determining whether the pass rush can get home.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' offense sputtered in Week 1 against a very good Patriots defense, which sought to change up coverage looks and confuse Jalen Hurts. The Vikings' defensive personnel isn't close to the Patriots', but they're dangerous because new defensive coordinator Brian Flores loves dialing up the extremes, alternating aggressive blitzing with heavy coverage (often 8 guys in coverage).

The Vikings should be able to move the football against this injury-compromised Eagles defense, but the Eagles' pass rush is also so good that it can hide a lot on the back end. Offensively, I expect the Eagles to break out of their funk and connect on some of the explosive plays they missed on in Week 1.

Evan Macy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-0

PICK: Eagles 31, Vikings 20

I am taking a swing here and predicting the Eagles break loose on Thursday night. I think the sloppy, wet, awkward opening Sunday is a large reason for the offense's struggles — with conservative play-calling and tough conditions lending to their lackluster offense. I think Justin Jefferson will get his in this one, but that's about it, with Philly able to move the ball at whim against Minnesota's defense (which is much worse than New England's).

Shamus Clancy

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-0

PICK: Eagles 27, Vikings 24

The vibes are a bit off going into Thursday night. The Eagles will be without four starters between Kenny Gainwell, James Bradberry, Nakobe Dean and Reed Blankenship. The running back rotation is certainly capable of picking up the slack in Gainwell's absence, but the pass defense is a real concern right now. T.J. Hockenson facing the Eagles’ depleted and inexperienced linebacker and safety groups could be troublesome. Josh Jobe, filling for Bradberry, will have a tough first assignment with rookie Jordan Addison, who played pretty well in Week 1.

It’s Kirk Cousins in prime time though.

Minnesota would be wise to pelt the Eagles' defense with quick throws over the middle all night. The Vikes have injury woes of their own along the interior offensive line. In a close affair where the Eagles don't cover the spread, I'll say, yet again, Jalen Carter comes up with a clutch sack late to seal a win.

Nick Tricome @itssnick | Email | Stories

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-0 PICK: Eagles 27, Vikings 10 First off, Dallas Goedert will be way more involved in this game, and I'm going to say he'll end up with a touchdown catch or two as well.

The Eagles' severe lack of depth at linebacker over the middle of the field and the fact that they won't have James Bradberry suiting up are real concerns, especially with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockeson all out there. But I have a feeling this is going to go the same way as last season. The Eagles win Week 1 by the skin of their teeth, then come back home and go off against the Vikings under the prime-time lights. What I'm really looking forward to is how Jalen Carter might perform in front of a sellout home crowd. I'm not so sure the Vikings O-line is ready for that. MORE: NFC Hierarchy/Obituary

Eytan Shander

2023 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-0

PICK: Eagles 24, Vikings 22

Much like last week, expect a closer game, but for different reasons. The Eagles were out-played and out-coached in some key areas on offense. That won’t happen against Minnesota, but they are down enough guys for this to make an impact — especially without a guy like Reed Blankenship. Kenny Gainwell being injury also hurts the team, putting way too much emphasis on D'Andre Swift to have a bounce-back game. It’s ultimately still Kirk Cousins in prime time, but don’t be shocked if the Eagles need to come from behind on this one.

