Eagles vs. 49ers, Wild Card Round: Live updates and open thread

The 11-6 Philadelphia Eagles will host the 12-5 San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. EST.

The last time these two teams squared off in the playoffs, the Eagles knocked out both of the Niners' quarterbacks and cruised to an easy win in the NFC Championship Game, earning a trip to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles enter this matchup very healthy, and also fresh after resting starters Week 18 against the Washington Commanders. The 49ers are missing their best pass rusher, they're extremely thin at linebacker, and they were on the wrong end of a very physical Week 18 game against the Seattle Seahawks. You can find the Eagles' and 49ers' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch when the Niners have the ball, the Niners got hot near the end of the season, averaging over 36 points per game during a six-game winning streak before getting blown out by the Seahawks in a Week 18 game that decided the 1 seed. Despite their scoring production, the Niners offense has flaws, notably a rushing attack led by Christian McCaffrey, who averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in 2025. Still, the Niners have a daunting scheme, led by the whiny but creative Kyle Shanahan.

When the Eagles have the ball, they'll face an injury decimated defense that was among the league's worst this season. They can't rush the passer, they're coming off one of the worst tackling performances of the entire season (league-wide), and their small corners are theoretically bad matchups for the Eagles' receivers, notably A.J. Brown.

The Eagles are 6-point favorites. If they advance past the Niners, they'll play the Bears in the Divisional Round.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

