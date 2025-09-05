Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 1 observations: Pass offense looks the same, defense made big stops, Eagles win another opener

September 05, 2025
Everything seemed perfect at the Linc. Fireworks lit the sky. A championship banner was unfurled. "Jump Around" blared over the loudspeaker. Chants of "Dallas Sucks" soon reverberated around the sold-out stadium.
It was a perfect Thursday evening for the Eagles and their fans – and then came kickoff. Ben VanSumeren went down on the opening kick, and while the medical staff helped him into a cart, flags flew as Jalen Carter had spit on Dak Prescott to get ejected before the teams could huddle up for the first offensive snap.
Then the Cowboys went 53 yards and scored a touchdown for the early lead. And then the game just got weird.
Personal fouls kept coming. Jalen Hurts burned the Cowboys with long runs. CeeDee Lamb burned the Eagles because he's CeeDee Lamb. Miles Sanders came back to haunt the Eagles with a 49-yard run, then came back to help the Eagles by fumbling. Lightning caused a long delay.
In the end, the Eagles held onto to win, 24-20, after Lamb failed to corral a deep ball on 4th-and-3 with less than 2 minutes to play after sprawling out and taking a little contact from Cooper DeJean.
Here's a whole bunch of interesting observations, notes and nuggets from a weird, wild NFL opener...
The byproduct of Jalen Carter's ejection wasn't just leaving the Eagles without their best overall lineman but also forced Jordan Davis and Moro Ojomo into barely leaving the field. They held up in the first half but Dallas tried came out in the second half with a ground-and-pound approach, running on its first three plays and four of the first five, the fourth being Miles Sanders' 49-yard scamper down the left side. But as the Eagles know too well, Sanders can giveth and taketh away. The former Eagles running back's fumble three plays later – caused by Byron Young and Jihaad Campbell – saved the Eagles from falling behind again. the lightning delay might have actually helped the d-linemen recharge as the defense came up with some critical fourth-quarter four-man rushes. It didn't appear that Vic Fangio blitzed very much, although he threw a timely blitz on that final pass from Prescott to Lamb that fell incomplete.
Right from the start, the Eagles showed a ton of motion, shifting, even some misdirection as Kevin Patullo made his debut as offensive coordinator. It's funny, because that was supposed to be Kellen Moore's thing, but Moore eventually ditched a lot of that stuff and went more basic. Patullo is benefitting by being with the team since Nick Sirianni arrived in 2021, so plenty of experience with Hurts, and also from an offense that replaced just one starter, on the o-line. On the fourth offensive snap, the Eagles aligned three tights on the right side of the line and then ran a left-side pitch to Saquon Barkley that went for 16 yards. The Eagles talked a lot about evolving as an offense, and being a new iteration, and it certainly was on display for the opener. But overall, the results of the pass game didn't look very different. A.J. Brown was basically invisible, so was DeVonta Smith against a Dallas secondary that had guys who missed a whole lot of time in camp.
We didn't have to wait very long for two things – Vic Fangio using Quinyon Mitchell in shadow coverage, and for Fangio to get tired of Adoree' Jackson. Mitchell shadowed George Pickens for the game – he won more than he lost and held Pickens in check – but Jackson struggled against CeeDee Lamb, who mainly lined up to the field or slot as he typically does. Lamb had four catches for 86 yards in the first half, and Fangio went to Jakorian Bennett on Dallas' fourth possession. He was immediately flagged for DPI, on his very first Eagles snap. A few plays later, he got beat by Lamb on a 10-yard slant to get Dallas into field goal position with 15 seconds to go in the half. Jackson was back to start the second half, left briefly in the second half to get evalauted for a concussion but returned after the lightning delay. Interestingly, Mitchell didn't cover Pickens on 3rd-and-5 late in the fourth, and Dak Prescott went right to Pickens for a 15-yard catch.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus made some adjustments after the break, sending more pressure but also scheming to keep Hurts in the pocket, which led to Hurts getting sacked by Marshawn Kneeland and then getting hit on a hurried incomplete pass on the Eagles' opening possession of the third, leading to a Jake Elliott 58-yarder – the first Eagles possession that didn't result in a touchdown.
UPDATE: The Cowboys blitzed Jalen Hurts on 2 of 5 dropbacks on the Eagles' opening drive of the second half, generating a pressure on both blitzes, including a Marshawn Kneeland sack.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 5, 2025
You can read about it here, but this story doesn't mention the involvement of Ike Reese, who had left the Eagles in free agency for the Falcons and, if I recall correctly, was an instigator.
SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.
Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports