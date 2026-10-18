Eagles vs. Panthers, Week 6: Live updates and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of three straight games. The offense stinks, Jalen Hurts is now on injured reserve, and the team listed 25 players on its Friday injury report.

Of the 25 guys on the injury report, the most important absences are Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and Jalyx Hunt. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the retirement of Lane Johnson. The Panthers are banged up too, as they have a slew of players on injured reserve. You can find the Eagles' and Panthers' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles have a skeleton crew starting on offense. Tanner McKee will get the start at quarterback. It will be interesting to see if he can play well and give the Eagles a chance to win. On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have an up-and-coming offense, with fourth-year quarterback Bryce Young distributing the football to a trio of huge receiving targets in Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Darren Waller.



The Eagles are 3.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 6 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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