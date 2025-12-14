More Sports:

December 14, 2025

Eagles vs. Raiders, Week 15: Live updates and open thread

Follow along and chat Eagles-Raiders in a now crucial Week 15 matchup.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
121425NickSirianni Bill Streicher/Imagn Images

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles desperately need a win against the 2-11 Raiders.

The 8-5 Philadelphia Eagles are reeling after blowing a 21-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys Week 12, getting physically dominated Week 13 at home against the Chicago Bears, and turning the ball over five times against the Chargers Week 14. They will look to end their three-game slide against arguably the worst team in the NFL in the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders, in what should be a game with nasty winter weather.

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, their best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter, and starting rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. The Raiders don't have a very long list of players on IR, but they will be without starting QB Geno Smith, as well as their best offensive lineman, Kolton Miller. Old friend Kenny Pickett will get the start for the Raiders. You can find the Eagles' and Raiders' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Raiders are an absolute mess offensively. They can't run it, and they can't protect the quarterback. Their offensive stats are abysmal, across the board. There isn't much fear about the Eagles' defense holding up their end of the bargain in this matchup, as they usually do. Unfortunately, the Eagles' offense had been bad this season as well. Can they get back on track against a mediocre Raiders defense?

The Eagles are 12-point favorites. If they can't handle their business in this lopsided matchup, just turn out the lights on the 2025 season. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Las Vegas Raiders Eagles open thread

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the holidays
Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Just In

Must Read

Business

World Cup to be a financial boon for Airbnb hosts, report predicts

World Cup Airbnb

Sponsored

Lessons from Philadelphia’s Turn the Key program: How we can make affordable homeownership a reality

Purchased - Aerial shot of Philadelphia 2

Prevention

Vaccine committee votes to scrap universal hepatitis B shots for newborns despite outcry from health experts

Hep B Vaccines

TV

Will Smith travels to all 7 continents in new docuseries 'Pole to Pole'

Will Smith NatGeo

Movie Night

Harry Potter movie nights at Libertee Grounds

Libertee Grounds Check in

Eagles

Eagles-Raiders Week 15 odds preview: Birds heavily favored, but will they stop their freefall?

Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Raiders-2021-NFL.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved