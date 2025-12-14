Eagles vs. Raiders, Week 15: Live updates and open thread

The 8-5 Philadelphia Eagles are reeling after blowing a 21-0 lead against the Dallas Cowboys Week 12, getting physically dominated Week 13 at home against the Chicago Bears, and turning the ball over five times against the Chargers Week 14. They will look to end their three-game slide against arguably the worst team in the NFL in the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders, in what should be a game with nasty winter weather.

The Eagles will be without star RT Lane Johnson, their best defensive lineman in Jalen Carter, and starting rookie safety Andrew Mukuba. The Raiders don't have a very long list of players on IR, but they will be without starting QB Geno Smith, as well as their best offensive lineman, Kolton Miller. Old friend Kenny Pickett will get the start for the Raiders. You can find the Eagles' and Raiders' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Raiders are an absolute mess offensively. They can't run it, and they can't protect the quarterback. Their offensive stats are abysmal, across the board. There isn't much fear about the Eagles' defense holding up their end of the bargain in this matchup, as they usually do. Unfortunately, the Eagles' offense had been bad this season as well. Can they get back on track against a mediocre Raiders defense?

The Eagles are 12-point favorites. If they can't handle their business in this lopsided matchup, just turn out the lights on the 2025 season. Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

