Eagles' game against Seahawks will be flexed to Monday Night Football

As the Eagles continue to dominate TV ratings on their way to an NFL-best 10-1 record, they're making history. The NFL is doing its first ever Monday Night Football flex in Week 15. The previously scheduled Chiefs-Patriots game, even with the built-in fandom of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Swifties everywhere, will now be moved to Sunday, Dec. 17. The Birds' road matchup with the Seahawks, previously scheduled for a late-afternoon Sunday start, now kicks off on Monday night, Dec. 18, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This will mark three straight nationally televised games for the Birds. They will play the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday Night Football in Week 14. Then comes the Seahawks game – now on Monday night – in Week 15, an opponent the Eagles have not beaten since 2008. Following that, the Eagles will play the Giants on Christmas Day in South Philadelphia.

Eagles fans travel well and I'm sure this will throw a wrench into their Pacific Northwest plans. I'd bet a sizable amount of Birds fans had Monday morning flights home scheduled.

If you need some extra juice to prepare for that Monday Night Football spotlight, the Cowboys will host Seattle on Thursday Night Football.

