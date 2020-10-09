More News:

October 09, 2020

Another early voting location opens at South Philly school

Satellite election offices give voters chance to request, complete and submit mail-in ballots

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
An early voting location opened Friday at the Philadelphia High School for Creative & Performing Arts, located at 901 South Broad S.

Voters in Philadelphia now have another satellite election office they can visit to request and cast mail-in ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

The city's eighth early voting location opened Friday at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, located at 901 South Broad St.

Late last month, the city opened its first seven satellite election offices, with plans in place for 17 total.

A ninth location at A.B. Day School in Northwest Philadelphia, at 6324 Crittenden St., is slated to open next Tuesday. 

The offices allow residents to register to vote and request, complete and submit a mail-in ballot – all in one visit. Voters also will be able to drop off completed ballots prior to the general election.

The offices are open from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. They will remain open through Election Day.

The offices are being funded by a $10 million grant from the nonpartisan Center for Tech and Civic Life. The grant also is allowing the city commissioners to purchase more than $5 million of equipment to send, process and count mail-in ballots. The funding also will provide additional pay for poll workers and extra cleaning at poll places.

The remaining offices do not yet have opening dates, but they will be announced as staffing becomes available.

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

