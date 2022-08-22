Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison.

Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location that will feature a multi-level track with 10 elevation changes. The track's surface, completed this month, is 28% larger than the one in Wrentham and has room for four-wide racing.

Track surface is down and painted! Who’s ready to burn some rubber? 🏎💨 #karting #racing #supercharged #worldslargest #newjersey #comingsoon Posted by Supercharged Entertainment NJ on Thursday, August 18, 2022

The complex will be located on Route 1 South next to the Top Golf. The facility will include axe throwing, bionic bumper cars, a Drop & Twist Tower and more than 140 arcade games. There will also be a Burgers and Brews restaurant.

The owners of the new facility have said they're aiming for an opening date in November.

At the Wrentham venue, go-kart rides can be purchased as a single race or in discounted bundles for multiple rides. The minimum height to drive the go-karts is 4 feet 10 inches. Helmets and headsocks are required for racers. An annual $7 racer's license must be obtained at the facility before drivers can hit the track.

The electric go-karts can reach top speeds of 35-40 mph.

Imagine this but 28% BIGGER!🏎💨 #karting #race #worldslargest #supercharged #newjersey #comingsoon Posted by Supercharged Entertainment NJ on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Supercharged Entertainment also hosts go-kart leagues that are open to racers of all skill levels.