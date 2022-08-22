More Culture:

August 22, 2022

Massive indoor go-kart track to open at New Jersey entertainment complex

The new facility will be completed by the fall; Other activities include axe throwing and arcade games

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Recreation
New Jersey Go-Karts @superchargednj/Instagram

Supercharged Entertainment NJ, an upcoming recreational complex in Edison, will feature a huge indoor go-kart racing course.

Go-kart racers will have something to look forward to this fall when a giant new indoor course, touted as the "world's largest," debuts at a facility under construction in Edison.

Supercharged Entertainment, which has an existing complex in Wrentham, Massachusetts, is putting the finishing touches on a New Jersey location that will feature a multi-level track with 10 elevation changes. The track's surface, completed this month, is 28% larger than the one in Wrentham and has room for four-wide racing.

Track surface is down and painted! Who’s ready to burn some rubber? 🏎💨 #karting #racing #supercharged #worldslargest #newjersey #comingsoon

Posted by Supercharged Entertainment NJ on Thursday, August 18, 2022

The complex will be located on Route 1 South next to the Top Golf. The facility will include axe throwing, bionic bumper cars, a Drop & Twist Tower and more than 140 arcade games. There will also be a Burgers and Brews restaurant.

The owners of the new facility have said they're aiming for an opening date in November.

At the Wrentham venue, go-kart rides can be purchased as a single race or in discounted bundles for multiple rides. The minimum height to drive the go-karts is 4 feet 10 inches. Helmets and headsocks are required for racers. An annual $7 racer's license must be obtained at the facility before drivers can hit the track. 

The electric go-karts can reach top speeds of 35-40 mph.

Imagine this but 28% BIGGER!🏎💨 #karting #race #worldslargest #supercharged #newjersey #comingsoon

Posted by Supercharged Entertainment NJ on Sunday, August 21, 2022

Supercharged Entertainment also hosts go-kart leagues that are open to racers of all skill levels.

MORE NEWS: Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'

The company's upcoming opening in Edison follows another go-kart track that debuted earlier this year in Atlantic City – The Raceway at The Lucky Snake in the former Showboat casino.

Racers should keep an eye on the Supercharged Entertainment NJ Facebook page for updates on the new facility.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Recreation Edison New Jersey Arcades

Videos

Featured

iStock-1277116419.jpg

Prostate cancer program at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center offers the most advanced, personalized care from screening to treatment
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Wetland revitalization begins at FDR Park in effort to improve wildlife, plant habitat
FDR Wetland

Sponsored

Bariatric surgery can help people lose weight, improve health
Purchased - Two young women exercising on stairs

Illness

Philly's monkeypox data reveal racial disparities that recall early COVID-19 response
Monkeypox Outbreak Data Philly

Eagles

Why the Eagles should trade for Browns RB Kareem Hunt
081922KareemHunt

Celebrities

Jazmine Sullivan to appear on upcoming season of 'The Voice' as John Legend's advisor
Jazmine Sullivan The Voice

Parties

Philadelphia's 2022 Dîner en Blanc location is ... Logan Circle
Diner en blanc 22 logan square

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved