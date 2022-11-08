More News:

November 08, 2022

In Pennsylvania's 1st U.S. House District, Brian Fitzpatrick gets a challenge from Ashley Ehasz

The Republican incumbent, is seeking a third term representing Bucks and Montgomery counties; His Democratic opponent is a U.S. Army veteran

By Kristin Hunt and Michael Tanenbaum
2022 Election U.S. House
election results Fitzpatrick Ehasz pa 1st district @AshleyEhasz; Facebook/Michael Brochstein; Sipa USA

In Pennsylvania's 1st U.S. House District, Republican Brian Fitzpatrick (right) is running for reelection against Democrat Ashley Ehasz on Nov. 8, 2022.

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is seeking a third term in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, where he's facing off against Democrat Ashley Ehasz.

The 1st District represents all of Bucks County and a small group of communities just over the border in Montgomery County.

Election results will be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

Through his first two terms, Fitzpatrick has been the most bipartisan member of the U.S. House, according to the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index. Prior to joining Congress, Fitzpatrick was an FBI special agent targeting political corruption and international counterterrorism and counterintelligence. His work spanned 14 years and brought him to Iraq, where he was embedded with U.S. Special Forces.

Ehasz is a U.S. Army veteran who attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and went on to serve as a helicopter pilot during deployments in Kuwait, Iraq and South Korea.

Ehasz has positioned herself as the abortion rights candidate in the race, in contrast to Fitzpatrick, who has supported abortion restrictions in the past and voted against the Women's Health Protection Act in 2021. She also views climate change as a "national security issue" and has advocated for raising the national minimum wage to $15, implementing universal background checks for gun owners and codifying the DREAM Act into federal law.

Kristin Hunt and Michael Tanenbaum

Read more 2022 Election U.S. House Pennsylvania Ashley Ehasz Brian Fitzpatrick Montgomery County Congress Bucks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Live Casino Philly Wine Fest

The ultimate wine tasting experience is coming to Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
Purchased - retired people entrepreneur working together

For retirees, some welcome social security and other benefits increases to help ease impacts of inflation

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Former Chester County football coach sexually abused girl, prosectors say
Chester County Football Coach

Sponsored

At Penn Medicine, thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Adult Health

'Heart healthy' dietary supplements won't help lower cholesterol, more research shows
Dietary supplements heart health

Eagles

Who won the week in Philly sports: Jalen Hurts is only getting better as a passer
Eagles-Jalen-Hurts-Houston-Texans-2022

Celebrities

Kevin Hart's production company to turn 'Black Sands' comics into movie, TV show
Kevin Hart Comics Adaptation

Family-Friendly

Learn how artists create their work at Second Saturday in Northern Liberties
Northern Liberties Art Crawl

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved