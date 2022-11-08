In Pennsylvania's 1st U.S. House District, Brian Fitzpatrick gets a challenge from Ashley Ehasz

Republican U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is seeking a third term in Pennsylvania's 1st Congressional District, where he's facing off against Democrat Ashley Ehasz.

The 1st District represents all of Bucks County and a small group of communities just over the border in Montgomery County.

Election results will be updated here as they become available. All projected winners are determined by the Associated Press. Election results are unofficial until certified by the Pennsylvania secretary of state later this month.

Through his first two terms, Fitzpatrick has been the most bipartisan member of the U.S. House, according to the Lugar Center's Bipartisan Index. Prior to joining Congress, Fitzpatrick was an FBI special agent targeting political corruption and international counterterrorism and counterintelligence. His work spanned 14 years and brought him to Iraq, where he was embedded with U.S. Special Forces.

Ehasz is a U.S. Army veteran who attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and went on to serve as a helicopter pilot during deployments in Kuwait, Iraq and South Korea.

Ehasz has positioned herself as the abortion rights candidate in the race, in contrast to Fitzpatrick, who has supported abortion restrictions in the past and voted against the Women's Health Protection Act in 2021. She also views climate change as a "national security issue" and has advocated for raising the national minimum wage to $15, implementing universal background checks for gun owners and codifying the DREAM Act into federal law.