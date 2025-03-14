Elmwood Park Zoo's expansion plans, which include new tiger exhibit and restaurant, move forward

The Elmwood Park Zoo's expansion plan would open up 20 acres of land for new exhibits and amenities, including an Amur tiger habitat that will be the centerpiece of an Asian animals section. The plan also calls for a restaurant and an education center, among other improvements to the Norristown attraction.

On Tuesday, the Norristown Planning Commission unanimously recommended city council approve the zoo's three-part master plan. The zoo, which unveiled its multi-million-dollar expansion in 2022, still must receive several land development approvals to move forward on the final two phases.

The first phase, completed last year, included the opening of a 39,000-square-foot welcome center with a renovated gift shop, coffee stand and outdoor plaza. The zoo also reconstructed its animal hospital, allowing visitors to watch vetrinarians provide care through windows in the welcome center, and opened a new administrative building.

The Elmwood Park Zoo houses more than 100 species of animals over about 16 acres, including a giraffe feeding area and a jaguar exhibit highlighted in the zoo's logo. About 1 million people visit the zoo each year, and that figure has been growing over the last decade.

The nonprofit Norristown Zoological Society, which operates the zoo, wants to use more of its 72-acre property to add new attractions and relocate some of the zoo's exhibits. The expansion would bring the zoo closer in size to the Philadelphia Zoo, which spans about 42 acres in West Philly.

To utilize an undeveloped section of the property, the zoo's master plan calls for constructing a bridge over Stony Creek — which flows through the zoo. The bridge would provide access to an area containing the Asian animal exhibits, a new home for the zoo's red panda and a new haven for bison and other animals with hooves. Many of the zoo's North American animals — including bald eagles, otters and porcupines — also would be relocated to facilities across the new bridge.

The master plan also outlines goals to develop exhibits to house new animals that have not yet been announced. The zoo now has about 300 animals and aims to reach 500 within the decade.

The zoo wants to begin construction the bridge later this year, according to planning documents submitted to the city. Other features of the expansion include a nature play area, a new parking lot, a new restaurant and renovations to the treetop adventure course.

The Elmwood Park Zoo did not immediately respond when contacted Friday about a projected timeline for the second phase of the master plan.

The zoo has raised more than $42 million for the expansion, including a $1 million grant from the Genuardi Family Foundation to build the Stony Creek Bridge. For the Amur tiger exhibit, the zoo said it has received a "generous gift" from Montgomery County-based waste disposal company J.P. Mascaro & Sons.

The third phase of the master plan would bring a new education complex to the zoo with classrooms and an enclosed aviary for live demonstrations. The zoo also plans to build a second entrance, including an exclusive drop-off area for school groups.

Other long-term plans include building a rainforest habitat with a banquet space and an African animals exhibit to complement the zoo's giraffes and zebras.

City council plans to hold a public hearing on the zoo's second phase of development April 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the Norristown Municipal Council Chambers.