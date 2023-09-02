More Events:

September 02, 2023

Take a 'sip' down memory lane during Evil Genius' nostalgia-filled block party

The brewery is shutting down Front Street in Fishtown to celebrate its 12th anniversary on Sept. 9 from from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Festivals
Evil Genius party Provided Image/Kory Aversa PR/Evil Genius Beer Co.

Evil Genius Beer Co. is throwing a nostalgia-filled block party to celebrate its 12th anniversary from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, on the 1700 block of Front Street.

Evil Genius Beer Co. is throwing it back in time to celebrate its 12th anniversary with a Fishtown block party to end the summer. On Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 6 p.m., Nostalgia Fest will take over the 1700 block of Front Street.

The event is free to the public and dog and kid-friendly.

MORE: South Street Smorgasbord to offer week's worth of deals at restaurants

The brewery will have food from the Samboni Boys, retro video games from Styrofoamdrone, vintage gear from Shibe Vintage Sports, face painting, and beer.

New & Wesley Images will also offer unique, vintage photograph prints of guests. The Lenahan Band, a local rock trio, will perform 90s hits from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

"We want to evoke a positive memory with every sip of our beer," Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward said. "Whether that's cracking open a Stacy's Mom and reminiscing about a time you heard that song or memories of the first time you saw a certain movie while sipping on brews like There's So Much Room For Activities! or Is Butter A Carb? Nostalgia has always been at the core of what we do, and we wanted to throw a day to celebrate all things throwback for our 12th anniversary."  

Nostalgia Fest will kick off a month of September programming from Evil Genius, which includes Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and video game-themed drag brunches and a four-course tasting of local and imported cheeses paired with housemade beers.

Nostalgia Fest Block Party

Saturday, Sept. 9
Noon to 6 p.m. | Free
Evil Genius Beer Co.
1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Festivals Fishtown Block Party Beer Evil Genius Beer

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Uprise FEstival 13

Find vibrant Fall festivals and more in Cumberland Valley
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

AIDS Walk Philly 5K to raise emergency funds for those living with HIV

Just In

Must Read

Education

Lawsuit settlement allows Pennsylvania students with disabilities another year in school
Settlement Disabled Students

Sponsored

Beat the housing inventory crunch by building a new home
Purchased - new home construction

NFL

Fantasy football: Which NFL teams have bell cow running backs, which have committees?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_D'Andre-Swift-1555.jpg

Illness

Philly health officials issue COVID-19 advisory as local hospitals see uptick in cases
UPenn Hospital Covid

Movies

Taylor Swift turned her Eras Tour into a movie that hits theaters in October
Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie

Food & Drink

Monk's Cafe to host vintage beer sale to aid Vermont flood recovery
Vermont Flooding Fundraiser

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved