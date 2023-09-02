Take a 'sip' down memory lane during Evil Genius' nostalgia-filled block party

Evil Genius Beer Co. is throwing it back in time to celebrate its 12th anniversary with a Fishtown block party to end the summer. On Saturday, Sept. 9, from noon to 6 p.m., Nostalgia Fest will take over the 1700 block of Front Street.

The event is free to the public and dog and kid-friendly.



The brewery will have food from the Samboni Boys, retro video games from Styrofoamdrone, vintage gear from Shibe Vintage Sports, face painting, and beer.

New & Wesley Images will also offer unique, vintage photograph prints of guests. The Lenahan Band, a local rock trio, will perform 90s hits from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.



"We want to evoke a positive memory with every sip of our beer," Evil Genius Co-Founder Trevor Hayward said. "Whether that's cracking open a Stacy's Mom and reminiscing about a time you heard that song or memories of the first time you saw a certain movie while sipping on brews like There's So Much Room For Activities! or Is Butter A Carb? Nostalgia has always been at the core of what we do, and we wanted to throw a day to celebrate all things throwback for our 12th anniversary."



Nostalgia Fest will kick off a month of September programming from Evil Genius, which includes Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and video game-themed drag brunches and a four-course tasting of local and imported cheeses paired with housemade beers.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free

Evil Genius Beer Co.

1727 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19122

