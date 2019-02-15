Local nonprofit can help secure a bib for this year's Broad Street Run

With lottery registration for the 2019 Blue Cross Broad Street Run ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday, some local runners still scrambling to beat the deadline may not even secure a spot in this iconic race.

That said, there’s a sure-fire, lottery-free way to get into this year’s run: earn a guaranteed spot in the race by joining a charity team, like the Fairmount Park Conservancy's 2019 Team of Park Champion Runners.

Registration for the conservancy’s team is open and gets runners a bib for the local 10-miler on May 5. As if that wasn’t a big enough perk, there are a few more, including access to these awesome guided runs past hidden gems in Fairmount Park.

If you’re interested in joining this charity team, you can register here. But, before you do that, it’s worth noting that all runners must commit to raising $475, to benefit Philly's parks, by June 1.

Have any questions? Contact the Fairmount Park Conservancy and they’ll be more than happy to help you out.