Five historic Fairmount Park mansions will open for $5 holiday tours in December

Five historic mansions in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park will open their doors for holiday tours in December, giving people a chance to explore centuries-old homes decorated for the season.

The annual tours will take place at Historic Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Ormiston Mansion and Woodford Mansion. Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and younger can enter free.

The houses date to the 18th and early 19th centuries, when prominent Philadelphia families built country estates along the Schuylkill River. Today, the properties are preserved as historic museums, offering a glimpse into the city's past through their architecture, furnishings and rooms.

Each mansion will be decorated for the holidays, and several will offer tea, cookies and other seasonal activities throughout December.

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Historic Strawberry Mansion will serve holiday tea on Dec. 12, 19 and 20 for an additional $5. Laurel Hill Mansion will offer complimentary spiced tea on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20, and its holiday gift shop will be open during tour hours.

At Ormiston Mansion, tea and cookies will be available at no additional charge. Woodford Mansion will serve hot spiced cider and cookies on Saturdays and Sundays when it is open in December.

Holiday tour dates and locations

All five houses will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on their scheduled dates, with the last tour beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Historic Strawberry Mansion: Dec. 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20. Located at 2450 Strawberry Mansion Drive. Laurel Hill Mansion: Dec. 3-6, 10-13, 17-20, 24 and 26-27. Located at 3487 Edgley Drive. Lemon Hill Mansion: Dec. 3-6, 10-13 and 17-20. Located at 1 Lemon Hill Drive. Ormiston Mansion: Dec. 4-6, 11-13 and 18-20. Located at 2000 Reservoir Drive. Woodford Mansion: Dec. 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-24, 26-27 and 30-31, plus Jan. 2-3, 2027. Located at 2300 N. 33rd St.

Tickets are available at each house's entrance, with accepted payment methods varying by location.

The historic houses are not wheelchair accessible. People with mobility needs can contact accessibility coordinator Ava Locks at Ava.Locks@phila.gov before visiting to discuss possible assistance or accommodations.

More information, including directions and individual house schedules, is available through Park Charms.

Fairmount Park Holiday House Tours 2026

Dates: Select dates Dec. 2-31, 2026, and Jan. 2-3, 2027

Hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; final tour begins at 3:30 p.m.

Locations: Historic Strawberry Mansion, Laurel Hill Mansion, Lemon Hill Mansion, Ormiston Mansion and Woodford Mansion in East Fairmount Park, Philadelphia

Admission: $5 for adults; free for children 12 and younger

Activities: Holiday decorations, historic interiors, seasonal teas, hot cider, cookies and a gift shop at select houses

Tickets: Available at each house's entrance

Accessibility: Historic houses are not wheelchair accessible; contact organizers about accommodations

Information: Park Charms

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