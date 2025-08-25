Fantasy football: Why drafting rookie skill players is the key to winning your league

Want to win your league? Draft rookies. Lots of them. Stash them on your bench. Monitor them on waivers. Be on rookie watch. If you hit on a Brian Thomas or Ladd McConkey, you could win your league. If you don't, you can just drop them for a waiver wire player (who is close to who you'd otherwise be drafting anyway).

History suggests that rookies gain steam in the second half of a season, just when you need them in the fantasy playoffs. They are also typically improperly rated by fantasy rankings and therefore offer immense value if you can hit on a player later in a draft who ends up as a starter.

First-year running backs are already running rampant in fantasy and you best get on board. If Ashton Jeanty is too expensive, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey and TreyVeon Henderson could break out. Jacory Croskey-Merritt could be the starter in Washington. Receivers are deep as well this year.

Rookies are incredibly valuable as keepers. Tyrone Tracy and Drake Maye were picked up off waivers in most leagues last season, and in keeper leagues, those players count as late-round picks. Jayden Daniels went from being picked in the 10th round on some leagues to being a top 4 QB off the board.

Bolded in the tables below are the rookies who were underrated in their initial fantasy "offering." We've compared their initial ADP (average draft position) to their market-corrected positioning the next season. Consider all of this data when you're strategizing to build your team. We've included data from the previous five fantasy drafts as well, with the breakout players bolded.

Pos Player 2024 ADP 2025 ADP WR Marvin Harrison Jr. 26.2 37.7 WR Malik Nabors 47.2 16.4 WR Xavier Worthy 74.8 42.3 RB Jonathan Brooks 80.1 NR WR Keon Coleman 91.4 83.2 WR Ladd McConkey 92.2 29.6 RB Blake Corum 100.6 NR RB Trey Benson 103.4 139.7 QB Caleb Williams 103.4 103.8 QB Jayden Daniels 106.3 26.5 TE Brock Bowers 117.2 46.1 WR Rome Odunze 127.9 81.0 RB Ray Davis 137.0 149.0 WR Brian Thomas 138.8 17.5 QB Bo Nix 150.0 64.1 RB Kimani Vidal 154.2 NR RB Bucky Irving 154.8 14.3 RB Braelon Allen 159.0 144.3 RB Tyrone Tracy NR 71.1 WR Ricky Pearsell NR 79.2 QB Drake Maye NR 111.7





Last year the trend continued. Puka Nakua, CJ Stroud and Tank Del were all waiver wire additions in their first seasons. It's possible if you are in a keeper league that you still have Nakua below market value on your roster:

Pos Player 2023 ADP 2024 ADP RB Bijan Robinson 8.8 4.6 RB Jahmyr Gibbs 36.7 9.7 WR Jordan Addison 78.4 131.6 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 83.0 91.7 WR Quintin Johnston 96.1 154.6 WR Zay Flowers 100.0 56.8 RB Zach Charbonnet 107.2 128.1 QB Anthony Richardson 125.5 56.1 TE Dalton Kincaid 146.9 59.2 WR Jonathan Mingo 152.1 NR TE Sam Laporta 152.9 29.8 WR Marvin Mims 154.2 176.7 WR Jalin Hyatt 163.1 NR RB Roschon Johnson NR 161.7 WR Dontayvion Wicks NR 153.9 WR Puka Nacua NR 15.0 WR Tank Dell NR 57.2 WR Rashee Rice NR 66.8 WR Jayden Reed NR 65.3 QB CJ Stroud NR 51.3



Last season 13 of 20 rookies increased their fantasy value — 65% — which is a pretty good hit rate. It was even better in 2022-to-2023:





Pos Player 2022 ADP 2023 ADP RB Breece Hall 44.4 36.6 RB Dameon Pierce 70.5 57.0 RB James Cook 92.0 77.6 RB Kenneth Walker III 92.9 47.9 WR Drake London 102.2 44.1 WR Chris Olave 110.4 20.4 RB Brian Robinson Jr. 112.7 94.2 WR Skyy Moore 118.1 109.1 WR George Pickens 123.6 70.0 WR Treylon Burks 129.3 88.7 RB Zamir White 130.5 153.7 WR Romeo Doubs 134.1 127.7 TE Trey McBride NR NR WR Christian Watson NR 48.6 WR Garrett Wilson NR 15.6 WR Jameson Williams NR 120.3





In 2022 every single rookie fantasy player — besides McBride, who broke out a year later, and Zamir White, who is slated to start for the Raiders this season — improved their fantasy stock after just one season. If you picked up Garrett Wilson as a non-ranked free agent sometime two years ago, you have him for a second season as an immensely valuable keeper.

The 2021 class:

Pos Player 2021 ADP 2022 ADP RB Najee Harris 13.3 6.4 TE Kyle Pitts 44.0 40.6 RB Javonte Williams 57.4 19.1 RB Trey Sermon 67.0 119.4 RB Michael Carter 76.6 98.5 WR J'Marr Chase 77.3 11.5 WR DeVonta Smith 84.1 86.6 WR Jaylen Waddle 105.2 44.2 QB Trey Lance 118.8 97.6 QB Trevor Lawrence 126.7 148.3 QB Justin Fields 132.0 151.3 WR Elijah Moore 134.0 87.9 RB Rhamondre Stevenson

134.1 86.4 RB Chuba Hubbard 134.1 126.4 QB Mac Jones 147.8 163.9 RB Kenny Gainwell 155.4 119.2 WR Rondale Moore 161.3 165.1 WR Terrance Marshall 162.2 NR WR Amon Ra St Brown 162.6 85.6 TE Pat Freiermuth 163.3 121.5 QB Zach Wilson 176.4 182.9 RB Elijah Mitchell NR 41.7 RB Travis Etienne NR 42.0 WR Rashod Bateman NR 93.6 WR Ladarius Toney NR 110.9





Most rookies drafted in 2021 held their value at worst, with most of them getting better ADP in their second season. Getting good value is the entire purpose of a fantasy draft and rookies are like investments in stock. They may not average 15 points per game in the first few weeks of the season, but the season is a grind and they could by Week 13.

Here is 2020's rookie class and their leap to 2021:

Pos Player 2020 ADP 2021 ADP RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 5.6 18.3 RB Jonathan Taylor 33.3 11.9 RB Cam Akers 52.2 NR (injured) RB J.K. Dobbins 69.9 NR (injured) WR CeeDee Lamb 102.6 31.1 WR Jerry Jeudy 111.6 68.1 RB D'Andre Swift 62.7 33.7 WR Jalen Reagor 112.4 161.0 WR Henry Ruggs III 114.1 122.5 QB Joe Burrow 143.8 110.2 WR Justin Jefferson 135.4 23.3 RB Zack Moss 86.5 76.9 WR Brandon Aiyuk 154.6 55.8 WR Tee Higgins NR 64.6 RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn 125.9 NR WR Michael Pittman Jr. 156.0 97.7 QB Tua Tagovailoa NR 158.0 RB A.J. Dillon 123.3 79.0 WR Laviska Shenault Jr. NR 92.1 RB Antonio Gibson 81.6 14.4 WR Bryan Edwards NR 151.6 QB Justin Herbert NR 61.2 WR Chase Claypool 166.9 61.3 QB Jalen Hurts NR 95.1

**Was drafted relatively highly and assumed a starter before season-ending injury.

You can see the trend loud and clear. Here's one more class from 2019:

Pos Player 2019 ADP 2020 ADP RB David Montgomery 29.7 57.5 RB Josh Jacobs 31.8 9.4 RB Miles Sanders 52.4 13.4 RB Devin Singletary 82.9 52.8 RB Tony Pollard 83.3 119.8 RB Darrell Henderson Jr. 96.0 127.0 QB Kyler Murray 109.8 61.1 RB Justice Hill 111.8 NR RB Alexander Mattison 127.2 97.0 WR D.K. Metcalf 132.8 45.6 TE T.J. Hockenson 136.2 140.0 WR Mecole Hardman 138.6 109.6 RB Damien Harris 143.4 103.3 WR Deebo Samuel 153.1 87.7 WR K'Neal Harry ND 154.4 TE Noah Fant ND 115.6 WR Marquise Brown ND

57.7 WR A.J. Brown ND 42.2 WR Diontae Johnson ND

94.0



