More Sports:

August 25, 2025

Fantasy football: Why drafting rookie skill players is the key to winning your league

The best value in all of fantasy football is drafting rookie skill players.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fantasy football NFL
Ashton-Jeanty-fantasy-football-NFL_081625 Candice Ward/Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is not only the top rookie on your fantasy draft board, he's got a fun name too.

Want to win your league? Draft rookies. Lots of them. Stash them on your bench. Monitor them on waivers. Be on rookie watch. If you hit on a Brian Thomas or Ladd McConkey, you could win your league. If you don't, you can just drop them for a waiver wire player (who is close to who you'd otherwise be drafting anyway).

History suggests that rookies gain steam in the second half of a season, just when you need them in the fantasy playoffs. They are also typically improperly rated by fantasy rankings and therefore offer immense value if you can hit on a player later in a draft who ends up as a starter.

First-year running backs are already running rampant in fantasy and you best get on board. If Ashton Jeanty is too expensive, Omarion Hampton, RJ Harvey and TreyVeon Henderson could break out. Jacory Croskey-Merritt could be the starter in Washington. Receivers are deep as well this year.

Rookies are incredibly valuable as keepers. Tyrone Tracy and Drake Maye were picked up off waivers in most leagues last season, and in keeper leagues, those players count as late-round picks. Jayden Daniels went from being picked in the 10th round on some leagues to being a top 4 QB off the board.

Bolded in the tables below are the rookies who were underrated in their initial fantasy "offering." We've compared their initial ADP (average draft position) to their market-corrected positioning the next season. Consider all of this data when you're strategizing to build your team. We've included data from the previous five fantasy drafts as well, with the breakout players bolded.

PosPlayer2024 ADP2025 ADP
WR Marvin Harrison Jr.26.237.7
WRMalik Nabors47.216.4
WRXavier Worthy74.842.3
 RBJonathan Brooks80.1NR
WRKeon Coleman91.483.2
WRLadd McConkey92.229.6
RBBlake Corum 100.6NR
RB Trey Benson103.4139.7
QBCaleb Williams103.4103.8 
QBJayden Daniels106.326.5
TEBrock Bowers117.246.1
WRRome Odunze127.981.0 
RBRay Davis137.0149.0 
WRBrian Thomas138.817.5
QBBo Nix150.064.1
RBKimani Vidal154.2NR
RBBucky Irving154.814.3
RBBraelon Allen159.0144.3
 RBTyrone TracyNR71.1
WRRicky PearsellNR79.2
QBDrake MayeNR111.7


Last year the trend continued. Puka Nakua, CJ Stroud and Tank Del were all waiver wire additions in their first seasons. It's possible if you are in a keeper league that you still have Nakua below market value on your roster:

PosPlayer2023 ADP2024 ADP
RBBijan Robinson8.84.6
RBJahmyr Gibbs36.79.7
WRJordan Addison78.4131.6
WRJaxon Smith-Njigba83.091.7
WRQuintin Johnston96.1154.6
WRZay Flowers100.056.8
RBZach Charbonnet107.2128.1
QBAnthony Richardson125.556.1
TEDalton Kincaid146.959.2
WRJonathan Mingo152.1NR
TE Sam Laporta152.929.8
WRMarvin Mims154.2176.7
WRJalin Hyatt163.1NR
RBRoschon JohnsonNR161.7
WRDontayvion WicksNR153.9
WRPuka NacuaNR15.0
WRTank DellNR57.2
WRRashee RiceNR66.8
WRJayden ReedNR65.3
QBCJ StroudNR51.3

Last season 13 of 20 rookies increased their fantasy value — 65% — which is a pretty good hit rate. It was even better in 2022-to-2023:

PosPlayer2022 ADP2023 ADP
RBBreece Hall44.436.6
RBDameon Pierce70.557.0
RBJames Cook92.077.6
RBKenneth Walker III92.947.9
WRDrake London102.244.1
WRChris Olave110.420.4
RBBrian Robinson Jr.112.794.2
WRSkyy Moore118.1109.1 
WRGeorge Pickens123.670.0
WRTreylon Burks129.388.7
RBZamir White130.5153.7
WRRomeo Doubs134.1127.7
TETrey McBrideNRNR
WRChristian WatsonNR48.6
WRGarrett WilsonNR15.6
WRJameson WilliamsNR120.3


In 2022 every single rookie fantasy player — besides McBride, who broke out a year later, and Zamir White, who is slated to start for the Raiders this season — improved their fantasy stock after just one season. If you picked up Garrett Wilson as a non-ranked free agent sometime two years ago, you have him for a second season as an immensely valuable keeper.

The 2021 class:

PosPlayer2021 ADP2022 ADP
RBNajee Harris13.36.4
TEKyle Pitts44.040.6
RBJavonte Williams57.419.1
RBTrey Sermon67.0119.4
RBMichael Carter76.698.5
WRJ'Marr Chase77.311.5  
WRDeVonta Smith84.186.6
WRJaylen Waddle105.244.2
QBTrey Lance118.897.6
QBTrevor Lawrence126.7148.3
QBJustin Fields132.0151.3
WRElijah Moore134.087.9
RBRhamondre Stevenson
134.186.4
RBChuba Hubbard134.1126.4
QBMac Jones147.8163.9
RBKenny Gainwell155.4119.2
WRRondale Moore161.3165.1
WRTerrance Marshall162.2NR
WRAmon Ra St Brown162.685.6
TEPat Freiermuth163.3121.5
QBZach Wilson176.4182.9
RBElijah MitchellNR41.7
 RBTravis EtienneNR42.0
WRRashod BatemanNR93.6
WRLadarius ToneyNR110.9


Most rookies drafted in 2021 held their value at worst, with most of them getting better ADP in their second season. Getting good value is the entire purpose of a fantasy draft and rookies are like investments in stock. They may not average 15 points per game in the first few weeks of the season, but the season is a grind and they could by Week 13.

Here is 2020's rookie class and their leap to 2021:

PosPlayer2020 ADP2021 ADP
RBClyde Edwards-Helaire5.618.3
RBJonathan Taylor33.311.9
RBCam Akers52.2NR (injured)
RBJ.K. Dobbins69.9NR (injured)
WRCeeDee Lamb102.631.1
WR Jerry Jeudy111.668.1
RBD'Andre Swift62.733.7
WRJalen Reagor112.4161.0
WRHenry Ruggs III114.1122.5
QBJoe Burrow143.8110.2
WRJustin Jefferson135.423.3
RBZack Moss86.576.9
WRBrandon Aiyuk154.655.8
WRTee HigginsNR64.6
RBKe'Shawn Vaughn125.9NR
WRMichael Pittman Jr.156.097.7
QBTua TagovailoaNR158.0
RBA.J. Dillon123.379.0
WRLaviska Shenault Jr.NR92.1
RBAntonio Gibson81.614.4
WRBryan EdwardsNR151.6
QBJustin HerbertNR61.2
WRChase Claypool166.961.3
QBJalen HurtsNR95.1

**Was drafted relatively highly and assumed a starter before season-ending injury.

You can see the trend loud and clear. Here's one more class from 2019:

PosPlayer2019 ADP2020 ADP
RBDavid Montgomery29.757.5
RBJosh Jacobs31.89.4
RBMiles Sanders52.413.4
RBDevin Singletary82.952.8
RBTony Pollard83.3119.8
RBDarrell Henderson Jr.96.0127.0
QBKyler Murray109.861.1
RBJustice Hill111.8NR
RBAlexander Mattison127.297.0
WRD.K. Metcalf132.845.6
TET.J. Hockenson136.2140.0
WRMecole Hardman138.6109.6
RBDamien Harris143.4103.3
WRDeebo Samuel153.187.7
WRK'Neal HarryND154.4
TENoah FantND115.6
WRMarquise BrownND
57.7
WRA.J. BrownND42.2
WR Diontae JohnsonND
94.0


Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fantasy football NFL Philadelphia Fantasy

Videos

Featured

Limited - Columbia Montour - DuMond Twins

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Pennsylvania
Limited - AlexScott.jpg

Local 98 marks major milestone in fight against childhood cancer

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philadelphia teachers union, school district reach tentative new contract

School district teachers union deal

Sponsored

Celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central PA

Limited - Covered Bridge

Men's Health

Walking is a great way to improve your health, and it's easy to add it to your daily routine

Walking Health Benefits

History

Papier-mâché mushrooms helped foragers avoid 'dangereux' fungi

Papier mache mushroom

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Cantina Los Caballitos

Phillies

Ranger Suárez and Aaron Nola step up in different ways as Phillies win series over Nationals

Ranger 8.24.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved