Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting, back up running back for 2024

Fantasy football can be quite simple. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

The thing is, this season, there have been so many running backs changing teams it's been hard to keep track of it all. As we've done the last few years, here's a very handy and quick look at the starter and backup for each NFL team.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 13:

Team Starter No. 2 Cardinals James Conner Emari Demercado

Trey Benson Falcons Bijan Robinson Tyler Allgeier Ravens Derrick Henry Justice Hill

Bills James Cook

Ray Davis

Panthers Chuba Hubbard

Jonathan Brooks

Miles Sanders

Bears D'Andre Swift

Khalil Herbert

Rochon Johnson Bengals Zack Moss Chase Brown Browns Nick Chubb Jerome Ford Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott

Rico Dowdle Broncos Javonte Williams Samaje Perine Lions David Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs

Packers Josh Jacobs AJ Dillon

Texans Joe Mixon Dameon Pierce

Colts Jonathan Taylor

Trey Sermon Jaguars Travis Etienne

Tank Bigbsy Chiefs Isiah Pacheco Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Chargers Gus Edwards J.K. Dobbins Rams Kyren Williams

Blake Corum Dolphins Raheem Mostert

De'Von Achane

Vikings Aaron Jones

Ty Chandler Patriots Rhamondre Stevenson

Antonio Gibson Saints Alvin Kamara Jamaal Williams Giants Devin Singletary Tyrone Tracy Jr. Jets Breece Hall

Braelon Allen Raiders Zamir White

Alexander Mattison

Eagles Saquan Barkley

Kenny Gainwell Steelers Najee Harris Jaylen Warren 49ers Christian McCaffrey Elijah Mitchell

Seahawks Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

Buccaneers Rachaad White

Bucky Irving Titans Tony Pollard Tyjae Spears

Washington Brian Robinson Jr.

Austin Ekeler





