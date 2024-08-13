More Sports:

August 13, 2024

Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting, back up running back for 2024

A cheat sheet for which players will be getting the most touches at running back.

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
072424_EaglesPractice_Saquon Barkley-8382.jpg Colleen Claggett/for PhillyVoice

Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes the field during practice at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 24, 2024.

Fantasy football can be quite simple. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.

Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.

The thing is, this season, there have been so many running backs changing teams it's been hard to keep track of it all. As we've done the last few years, here's a very handy and quick look at the starter and backup for each NFL team.

The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 13:

TeamStarterNo. 2
CardinalsJames ConnerEmari Demercado
Trey Benson
FalconsBijan RobinsonTyler Allgeier
RavensDerrick HenryJustice Hill
BillsJames Cook
Ray Davis
PanthersChuba Hubbard
Jonathan Brooks
Miles Sanders
BearsD'Andre Swift
Khalil Herbert
Rochon Johnson
BengalsZack MossChase Brown
BrownsNick ChubbJerome Ford
CowboysEzekiel Elliott
Rico Dowdle
BroncosJavonte WilliamsSamaje Perine
LionsDavid Montgomery
Jahmyr Gibbs
PackersJosh JacobsAJ Dillon
TexansJoe MixonDameon Pierce
ColtsJonathan Taylor
Trey Sermon
JaguarsTravis Etienne
Tank Bigbsy
ChiefsIsiah PachecoClyde Edwards-Helaire
ChargersGus EdwardsJ.K. Dobbins
RamsKyren Williams
Blake Corum
DolphinsRaheem Mostert
De'Von Achane
Vikings Aaron Jones
Ty Chandler
PatriotsRhamondre Stevenson
Antonio Gibson
SaintsAlvin KamaraJamaal Williams
GiantsDevin SingletaryTyrone Tracy Jr.
JetsBreece Hall
Braelon Allen
RaidersZamir White
Alexander Mattison
EaglesSaquan Barkley
Kenny Gainwell
SteelersNajee HarrisJaylen Warren
49ersChristian McCaffreyElijah Mitchell
SeahawksKenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
BuccaneersRachaad White
Bucky Irving
TitansTony PollardTyjae Spears
WashingtonBrian Robinson Jr.
Austin Ekeler

