Fantasy football: Every NFL team's starting, back up running back for 2024

August 13, 2024
Fantasy football can be quite simple. Opportunity plus talent is usually the formula.
Sometimes the best way to decide who to draft is to simply look at depth charts to pick running backs who are slated to start.
The thing is, this season, there have been so many running backs changing teams it's been hard to keep track of it all. As we've done the last few years, here's a very handy and quick look at the starter and backup for each NFL team.
The information below is based on the best available information and insight as of August 13:
|Team
|Starter
|No. 2
|Cardinals
|James Conner
|Emari Demercado
Trey Benson
|Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|Tyler Allgeier
|Ravens
|Derrick Henry
|Justice Hill
|Bills
|James Cook
|Ray Davis
|Panthers
|Chuba Hubbard
|Jonathan Brooks
Miles Sanders
|Bears
|D'Andre Swift
|Khalil Herbert
Rochon Johnson
|Bengals
|Zack Moss
|Chase Brown
|Browns
|Nick Chubb
|Jerome Ford
|Cowboys
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Rico Dowdle
|Broncos
|Javonte Williams
|Samaje Perine
|Lions
|David Montgomery
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Packers
|Josh Jacobs
|AJ Dillon
|Texans
|Joe Mixon
|Dameon Pierce
|Colts
|Jonathan Taylor
|Trey Sermon
|Jaguars
|Travis Etienne
|Tank Bigbsy
|Chiefs
|Isiah Pacheco
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|Chargers
|Gus Edwards
|J.K. Dobbins
|Rams
|Kyren Williams
|Blake Corum
|Dolphins
|Raheem Mostert
|De'Von Achane
|Vikings
| Aaron Jones
|Ty Chandler
|Patriots
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Antonio Gibson
|Saints
|Alvin Kamara
|Jamaal Williams
|Giants
|Devin Singletary
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|Jets
|Breece Hall
|Braelon Allen
|Raiders
|Zamir White
|Alexander Mattison
|Eagles
|Saquan Barkley
|Kenny Gainwell
|Steelers
|Najee Harris
|Jaylen Warren
|49ers
|Christian McCaffrey
|Elijah Mitchell
|Seahawks
|Kenneth Walker III
|Zach Charbonnet
|Buccaneers
|Rachaad White
|Bucky Irving
|Titans
|Tony Pollard
|Tyjae Spears
|Washington
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Austin Ekeler
