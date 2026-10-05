Fantasy football injuries: Updates on Lamar Jackson, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley and more

Everyone forgets when the fantasy football season starts how brutal the injuries can be.

It's often as much about total dumb luck as it is drafting well.

Here's a look at the biggest (and there are some big ones) names who left with injuries during Sunday's Week 4 action:

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

One of the top quarterbacks in the sport didn't make it to halftime, as Jackson was knocked from his game after a big first half Sunday. Tyler Huntley took over. The Ravens seem optimistic about Jackson despite the QB adorning a walking boot in the locker room after the win. The status of his ankle seems totally up in the air.

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Chase sustained a concussion after three catches in Week 4 and will be in the protocol this week. He's another up in the air player to keep an eye on and have a back up plan for this week.

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Chase's teammate also got hurt Sunday, a groin ailment for Higgins, who did not finish. We'll have to see if it's a multi-week issue.

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Barkley was sidelined after just two carries Sunday, with a hamstring the culprit. He looked fine, for what it's worth, after the Eagles loss and will be a player to watch in practice leading up to the Birds' Week 5 London game.

Tank Bigsby, RB, Eagles

Adding insult to injury, the Eagles lost their RB2 as well Sunday, as Bigsby didn't return after going down during a crucial Philly fourth down drive. As of Monday morning the exact details have not been reported.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

McConkey suited up despite being questionable pregame, and after two targets and zero catches he left the game — presumably with the same foot injury. It seems like a tricky nagging injury to keep tabs on.

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Rice hurt his hamstring very early Sunday afternoon and did not return. Another soft tissue injury, another one to watch midweek.

DJ Moore, WR, Bills

A lot of WR1s have minor injuries this week. Moore hurt his shoulder against the Patriots but reports say it's not a serious one.

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