Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 tight ends for 2022

Fantasy football tight ends can be a total drag.

Unless you elect to spend some draft capitol on one of the top guys, like Travis Kelce or Kyle Pitts, more than half of your league will be chasing a flier, or streaming tight ends all season long.

This season will probably be no different, as we conclude that there are just about about four-to-six tight ends who you can start all season long as no-brainer options. The rest will be subject to the whims and fortunes of the fantasy football gods.

Here's how we rank those top six, and the top 25 tight ends overall heading into 2022:

Rank Player Team 1 Travis Kelce KC 2 Mark Andrews BAL 3 Kyle Pitts ATL 4 George Kittle SF 5 Darren Waller LV 6 Dallas Goedert PHI 7 TJ Hockenson DET 8 Pat Freiermuth PIT 9 Dalton Schultz DAL 10 Dawson Knox BUF 11 Zach Ertz ARI 12 Mike Gesicki MIA 13 Hunter Henry NE 14 Robert Tonyan Jr. GB 15 Logan Thomas WAS 16 Tyler Higbee LAR 17 David Njoku CLE 18 Evan Engram JAX 19 Cole Kmet CHI 20 Irv Smith Jr. MIN 21 Albert Okwuegbunam DEN 22 Kyle Rudolph TB 23 Gerald Everett LAC 24 Blake Bell KC 25 Hayden Hurst CIN





Fantasy Football Rankings, 2022

QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K