August 04, 2022

Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 tight ends for 2022

By Evan Macy
Dallas_Goedert_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese57.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA - DECEMBER 26: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Fantasy football tight ends can be a total drag.

Unless you elect to spend some draft capitol on one of the top guys, like Travis Kelce or Kyle Pitts, more than half of your league will be chasing a flier, or streaming tight ends all season long.

This season will probably be no different, as we conclude that there are just about about four-to-six tight ends who you can start all season long as no-brainer options. The rest will be subject to the whims and fortunes of the fantasy football gods.

Here's how we rank those top six, and the top 25 tight ends overall heading into 2022:

 RankPlayerTeam
1Travis KelceKC
2Mark AndrewsBAL
3Kyle PittsATL
4George KittleSF
5Darren WallerLV
6Dallas GoedertPHI
7TJ HockensonDET
8Pat FreiermuthPIT
Dalton SchultzDAL
10Dawson KnoxBUF
11Zach ErtzARI 
12Mike GesickiMIA
13Hunter HenryNE
14Robert Tonyan Jr.GB
15Logan ThomasWAS
16Tyler HigbeeLAR
17David NjokuCLE
18Evan Engram JAX
19Cole KmetCHI
20Irv Smith Jr.MIN
21Albert OkwuegbunamDEN
22Kyle RudolphTB
23Gerald EverettLAC
24Blake BellKC
25Hayden HurstCIN


Fantasy Football Rankings, 2022
QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K

