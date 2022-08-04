Fantasy football rankings: The top 25 tight ends for 2022

August 04, 2022
Fantasy football tight ends can be a total drag.
Unless you elect to spend some draft capitol on one of the top guys, like Travis Kelce or Kyle Pitts, more than half of your league will be chasing a flier, or streaming tight ends all season long.
This season will probably be no different, as we conclude that there are just about about four-to-six tight ends who you can start all season long as no-brainer options. The rest will be subject to the whims and fortunes of the fantasy football gods.
Here's how we rank those top six, and the top 25 tight ends overall heading into 2022:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|2
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|3
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|4
|George Kittle
|SF
|5
|Darren Waller
|LV
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|7
|TJ Hockenson
|DET
|8
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|9
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|10
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|11
|Zach Ertz
|ARI
|12
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|13
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|14
|Robert Tonyan Jr.
|GB
|15
|Logan Thomas
|WAS
|16
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|17
|David Njoku
|CLE
|18
|Evan Engram
|JAX
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|20
|Irv Smith Jr.
|MIN
|21
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|DEN
|22
|Kyle Rudolph
|TB
|23
|Gerald Everett
|LAC
|24
|Blake Bell
|KC
|25
|Hayden Hurst
|CIN
